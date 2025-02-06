Pioneer launches R&D operations in Germany to bolster its car electronics business with European automakers

Pioneer Corporation today announced it opened Pioneer Europe R&D Center in Wetzlar, Hessen, in Germany in January 2025

Over the past years, in pursuit of its corporate vision “Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences,” the Pioneer Group has stepped up its efforts to develop industry-leading products and services intended to make mobility experiences safer, smarter, and more comfortable for drivers around the world.

The newly opened German facility is focused on developing sound products for European automakers. The R&D team leverages Pioneer’s wealth of engineering experience and expertise in sound solutions to develop value-added auto sound systems tailored to meet the diverse needs of European drivers, bolstering the Group’s B2B business with automakers in the region.

The Pioneer Group intends to continue expanding its global network of R&D, engineering, and sales operations as part of its efforts to provide the next-level mobility experiences to drivers around the world in collaboration with automakers, tier-one suppliers, and retail partners.

Shiro Yahara, President and CEO of Pioneer Corporation, said:

“We’re excited to have this R&D facility in Germany. It enables us to better serve European automakers closer to their operations and undertake R&D projects closer to the market. Furthermore, we intend to use this facility as a hub from which to offer our innovative sound solutions to other automakers in the rest of the world.”

SOURCE: Pioneer