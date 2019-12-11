Pioneer invests in and partners with Nain Inc aiming at utilizing voice UI to create new in-vehicle products and industrial services

Pioneer Corporation announced that it concluded a capital investment and business partnership agreement on December 3, 2019 with Nain Inc., a startup in the voice UI solution business.This partnership combines Nain’s original voice UI technology and Pioneer’s in-vehicle mobility technology, aiming at creating new automotive products and industrial services, to help create new values in vehicle interior spaces, where user interfaces are becoming complicated, and at industrial sites, where operational efficiency is strongly demanded.

Under the new group vision toward 2024, “Steering the way to the future,” Pioneer newly instituted Transformation Enforcement Division and its subordinate organizations, the Innovation Management Group and the Key Component Management Group, to enhance activities developing its unique key component technology and creating new values utilizing the technology. Moving forward, Pioneer will actively promote partnerships with other companies, as well as create new business opportunities that contribute to resolve social issues.

SOURCE: Pioneer