Pioneer introduces a connected dual camera drive recorder that utilizes AI to detect drowsiness as part of Intelligent Pilot, an ADAS solution

Pioneer has been offering an ADAS solution called Intelligent Pilot since April 2017. This is a driving assistance solution which aims to support safer driving through the use of its digital mapbased accident risk prediction platform and connected IoT devices.

In the latest development, to prevent car accidents caused by driver fatigue and drowsiness, it has augmented its lineup with a connected dual camera drive recorder equipped with a driver monitoring function that is able to detect drowsiness and driver distraction (planned introduction in April into Japan). This feature will make it possible to monitor the state of the driver in real-time and provide improved assistance for safe driving.

Background leading to the product’s introduction into Japanese Market

Revised regulations went into effect on June 1, 2018 requiring businesses transporting passengers and freight to add sleep deprivation as an item recorded in driver roll-calls. Measures to deal with issues such as driver fatigue and drowsiness, which can cause vehicular accidents, have been attracting attention.

SOURCE: Pioneer