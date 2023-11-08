Pioneer Display Audio and Premium Sound System factory-installed in the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV marketed in Thailand

Pioneer has been supplying Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. with Display Audio units and Premium Audio Systems to be factory-installed1 in the new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV, which debuted in Thailand in October 2023

Pioneer has been supplying Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. with Display Audio units and Premium Audio Systems to be factory-installed1 in the new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV, which debuted in Thailand in October 2023.

The Pioneer Display Audio is equipped with a large 10.1-inch screen and compatible with Apple CarPlay2 and Android Auto™2; the Pioneer Premium Sound System consists of six Pioneer-branded speakers. In the development phase of these two products, our marketing team researched lifestyles of prospective Thai consumers and their music preferences. Engineers incorporated the findings from the research into fine-tuning the sound field generated by these products inside the vehicle. The result is a natural sound field made possible by the combination of dynamic bass and clear mid and high. It is a sound system that makes everyone on board happy.

SOURCE: Pioneer