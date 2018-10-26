Pioneer announces status of selection of sponsor

As announced in “Pioneer Announces Execution of Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Support by Sponsor” dated September 12, 2018, Pioneer Corporation (hereinafter “Pioneer”) executed a memorandum of understanding concerning support by sponsor with Kamerig B.V. under Baring Private Equity Asia. Pioneer has been consulting on and discussing conditions to execute a definitive agreement with Kamerig B.V. by approximately the end of October, 2018. However, the consultations and discussions are expected to continue after the end of October. Pioneer and Kamerig B.V. will continue the consultations and discussions to execute a definitive agreement. Pioneer will disclose any necessary information in a timely manner if any matters that require disclosure occur.

SOURCE: Pioneer