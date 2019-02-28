Pioneer announces scheduled payment date for issuance of new shares through third party allotment

Pioneer Corporation (hereinafter “Pioneer”) hereby announces that, with respect to the third party allotment to Wolfcrest Limited under Baring Private Equity Asia (hereinafter, the “Third Party Allotment”), which was resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on December 7, 2018, the necessary clearances from competition and other authorities in relevant jurisdictions have been obtained and the payment for the Third Party Allotment is scheduled to be completed on March 8, 2019.

Assuming that the payment for the Third Party Allotment is completed on March 8, 2019, the outline of the schedules for the procedures in which Wolfcrest Limited will make Pioneer become its wholly-owned subsidiary, which was announced in the “Pioneer Announces Issuance of New Shares through Third Party Allotment (Debt-Equity Swap and Cash Contribution) and Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation, Share Consolidation and Abolition of Unit Share System, and Change in Parent Company and Largest Shareholder” dated December 7, 2018, is as follows.