Pioneer and Jungo collaborate on next generation driver monitoring solutions

Pioneer Corporation and Jungo Connectivity today announced their joint efforts to introduce camera-based driver monitoring solution by Pioneer with dual camera connected drive recorder into Japanese market in April 2019. This solution was developed using CoDriver, Jungo’s leading in-cabin vision AI software, providing safety and personalization features for drivers and fleets, including features such as driver drowsiness estimation and driver distraction detection.

Pioneer aims to realize further safe driving support such as preventing a driving accident by advanced telematics service linking always-on type IoT devices using digital maps and cloud.

Jungo is a leading AI computer vision company, focusing on the interior of automotive cabins, with its flagship product – CoDriver – a complete AI software stack, enabling OEMs, Tier-1s, aftermarket manufacturers and fleet technology suppliers to quickly embed accurate, robust, cost effective and compute-friendly driver monitoring and passenger sensing capabilities.

“We are excited to work with Jungo, a leading in-cabin AI software partner”, said Satoru Ito, General Manager of Marketing Department, Telematics Business Planning Department, Consumer Car Electronics Business Division. “We found CoDriver to be the most advanced, robust, scalable and easy to integrate solution, fitting well with our market strategy. In the near future, we are developing telematics services globally, starting from Europe”

“We are extremely happy to be working closely with Pioneer on invehicle vision technology”, said Ophir Herbst, CEO of Jungo. “This, together with additional design wins in Japan, demonstrate Jungo’s commitment to the Japanese market and our mission to bring CoDriver into any vehicle”.

Pioneer will continue to pursue greater coordination with various automotive industry companies as part of efforts to reduce traffic accidents.

SOURCE: Pioneer