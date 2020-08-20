Pilsen: 92 MAN Lion’s City LE vehicles for ARRIVA Transport

At the start of June, MAN Truck & Bus delivered 92 MAN Lion’s City LE (A78) vehicles to ARRIVA Transport. “Every vehicle handover is a great experience – but this one was particularly poignant as it was one of the first in the Czech Republic that took place following the end of the strict safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. We were delighted that so many representatives of the city, the transport operator and the media were there,” says Jan Kohlmeier, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Amongst those present were Josef Bernard, Governor of the Pilsen region, Daniel Adamka, CEO of the transport operator ARRIVA Transport and František Soumar, CEO of the company ARRIVA Střední Čechy.

ARRIVA Střední Čechy has been using the 92 MAN Lion’s City LE buses with a length of almost 12 metres in the Pilsen region since mid-June. “We have been familiar with MAN’s buses for a long time and follow their development closely. In addition to the engineering used and the advanced technology, service and customer support were and are incredibly important to us,” said Daniel Adamka, CEO of ARRIVA Transport, during the handover, and added: “The complete package offered by MAN comprising technology, innovation and service won us over. That’s why we chose the MAN Lion’s City.”

The low-floor buses are driven by 290-hp (213 kW) Euro-6 diesel engines. The six-gear automatic gearbox guarantees smooth driving characteristics and as little fuel consumption as possible. Thanks to the stepless low-floor entrances, the passengers are able to get on and off the bus quickly, safely and easily. “The comprehensive fittings also ensure that the ride is comfortable. For example, the windows are double glazed, passengers can sit down on particularly comfortable seats and the air-conditioning system ensures a pleasant temperature throughout the year,” says František Soumar. The residents of Pilsen will be delighted by this, along with the tourists that visit the region throughout the year – for sightseeing, hiking, biking and skiing. This is why the MAN Lion’s City LE vehicles are also designed so that they can easily transport bikes in the summer and skis in the winter.

“I am delighted that ARRIVA chose our MAN buses. The safety of passengers, the satisfaction of our customers and protecting the environment are extremely important to us,” said Jan Kohlmeier during the handover of the state-of-the-art city buses. Alongside the delivery of the 92 MAN Lion’s City LE vehicles, the order also includes a five-year vehicle guarantee as well as a ComfortRepair service contract for a period of five years with the option of an additional five years of operation.

SOURCE: MAN