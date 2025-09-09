Pilot, General Motors and EVgo open over 200 fast charging locations to power nationwide EV travel

EV drivers now have access to more charging options with roughly 850 public fast charging stalls at Pilot and Flying J travel centers in nearly 40 states

Pilot Company (Pilot), General Motors and EVgo Inc. today announced their collaborative network now reaches more than 200 locations across nearly 40 states. In just over two years, the companies have worked together to bridge charging gaps by deploying nearly 850 new electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stalls across America. By investing in critical charging infrastructure along essential travel routes, this charging network is enabling drivers to go where they want, when they want, with 24/7 access to high-power chargers and industry-leading amenities.

“Pilot is here to fuel the journeys of all drivers. Our fast-charging network raises the bar for convenience, reliability and exceptional service by offering an experience designed to show EV drivers that they matter,” said Shannon Sturgil, senior vice president of alternative fuels at Pilot. “Our collaboration with General Motors and EVgo continues to bring highway-based charging to more routes where this critical infrastructure is needed to enable coast-to-coast EV travel.”

Expanding this network from 25+ states to nearly 40 in under a year, the companies continue to add charging availability across our nation’s countryside, where only 45% of rural counties had at least one fast charging stall available at the start of 2025.1 Some of the newest states to join this growing network include Colorado, South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, with significant expansion across Texas, Missouri and Florida.

“Hitting the open road is a natural emblem of American culture, and traveling by car means drivers can set their own schedule to stop and charge when and where they want,” said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo. “Our EVgo eXtend network, built in collaboration with Pilot and GM, is delivering reliable charging to communities large and small — ensuring freedom of fueling choice for every driver.”

The collaboration between Pilot, GM and EVgo is bringing public fast charging to the country’s interstate travel corridors that carry more than 20 percent of the total traffic in America.2 Pilot and Flying J locations epitomize convenience by combining charging options with an array of amenities, including free Wi-Fi, on-site restaurants, and grocery and convenience items—and EVgo’s 350kW fast-chargers can quickly refill range and get drivers back on the road.

Overhead canopies at many locations protect drivers from sun or snow and pull-through stalls allow drivers who are towing a trailer or traveling in an electric van to easily connect their charging ports. Plug and Charge – a feature that enables compatible EV models to automatically initiate and pay for a charging session simply by plugging in – is available throughout the network for drivers with compatible EV models, making it even easier to power up on the go.

“With over a dozen electric vehicles across Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac, GM is giving customers the right vehicle to take them wherever they want to go: from highway driving to off-road trails,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “Through our collaboration with Pilot and EVgo, we’re committed to helping ensure that charging access doesn’t get in the way of your EV journey.”

Pilot, GM, and EVgo first announced their collaboration in 2022 and are now nearly halfway toward their goal of building a total of up to 2,000 fast charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J locations across the U.S. By the end of 2025, the companies anticipate reaching 1,000 stalls across 40 states.

To find available locations, visit pilotcompany.com/ev-charging.

1 Source: Canary Media

2 Source: FHWA

SOURCE: EVgo