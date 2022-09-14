Pico Technology releases a PicoBNC+® optical sensor kit for NVH balancing applications

Pico Technology today launched its new PQ316 PicoBNC+ optical sensor kit, featuring the TA497 PicoBNC+ optical sensor, at the Automechanika Frankfurt 2022 show

Pico Technology today launched its new PQ316 PicoBNC+ optical sensor kit, featuring the TA497 PicoBNC+ optical sensor, at the Automechanika Frankfurt 2022 show. The new optical sensor kit provides users with a convenient means to capture rotational speed reference signals for Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) balancing applications with all the ease-of-use benefits provided by Pico Technology’s PicoBNC+ smart interface technology.

Pico Technology’s NVH kits reveal vibrations related to engine (RPM), propshaft, and road speed that can be caused by imbalance of rotating components, or other factors. The PQ316 PicoBNC+ optical kit can be partnered with an NVH kit and a PicoBNC+ Automotive PicoScope to help users detect propshaft (drive shaft) vibrations; in these cases, it can be much faster and less expensive to rebalance the propshaft while it is on the vehicle rather than to remove and replace it. The PQ316 PicoBNC+ optical sensor kit can also support speed measurement of other rotating items.

Propshaft balancing is achieved in conjunction with our PicoDiagnostics software, which takes users through a guided process to help them quickly identify and correct imbalance. The software supports balancing using the pinion flange method (adding weights to existing holes in the flange), and the hose clamp method (clamping weights to the shaft using jubilee clips). In either case, the software provides the user with the weights and positioning necessary to balance the shaft, removing the need for guesswork.

The PQ316 kit includes the high-quality TA497 PicoBNC+ optical sensor that connects directly to your PicoScope, and a robust magnetic mount to ensure it is held in the correct position. When compared to its BNC-equipped counterpart (the TA186 optical sensor within the PP991 optical sensor kit, which remains on sale), the TA497 optical sensor has several ease-of-use benefits: It does not need to be set up in the software, as it is automatically configured. It does not have any batteries that need changing, as it is powered by the scope. Furthermore, an interface box is not required as the sensor connects directly to the oscilloscope, so it is always ready for use.

Phil Service, Pico Technology’s Automotive Business Development Manager, commented “Together with an NVH kit, this system brings the technician a level of capability previously only available in the vehicle manufacturer’s factory or via expensive and dedicated repair facilities. All of this is supported by our ongoing software updates, which will continue to improve the system long after an initial purchase.”

SOURCE: Pico Technology