Pick-up award-winning Isuzu D-Max benefits and the best value contract hire deal on the market

The award-winning Isuzu D-Max is available in a number of variants and offers maximum performance from refined engineering and manufacturing. Equipped with a trusted 164PS engine, the iconic D-Max range benefits from class leading MPG and a reliable reputation.

The Isuzu D-Max has already picked-up 3 awards in 2018. Having won: –

What Van? – Pick-up of the Year 2018

Trade Van Driver – Best Workhorse Pick-up 2018

Professional Pick-up & 4×4 – Most Reliable Pick-up 2018

Now Isuzu have also made their high specification Utah model available with an award-winning finance offer. The Isuzu D-Max Utah is now available for just £239 a month (excl VAT.), over only 23 months, with an initial rental of £2150.19 plus VAT on Business Contract Hire.

With keyless entry, push button start, leather upholstery, heated front seats, reversing camera & sensors, 7” multifunction colour touchscreen (with Apple Carplay™ & Android Auto™) all standard on the Utah (plus and a host of other features), demonstrating the amazing value of this finance offer.

As well as the Utah, there are several attractive offers in Q3 across the product range, including the range topping Isuzu D-Max Blade, Blade is available from just £279 (excl VAT.) per month, with free Pearl White special paint finish included! Thus, allowing you to experience a sleek and dynamic pick up over an affordable three-year period.

As standard, each new vehicle comes with 5 years European roadside assistance, five-year / 125,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first) and is capable of achieving a combined 40.4MPG, without the need for AdBlue, unlike many other pick-ups in the market.

All offers end on the 30th September 2018 and are available direct through any official Isuzu Dealer in the UK. For more information on offers, finance packages and dealer locations, please visit www.isuzu.co.uk/isuzu-offers

