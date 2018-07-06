Picanto GT-line gains new engine and equipment upgrades

Following the arrival of the Picanto in Kia showrooms last year, the range is now complete with the debut of the flagship 1.0 T-GDi engine. The new powerplant develops 99bhp and 171Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Picanto ever. It can accelerate to 60mph in just 9.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 112mph.

The latest engine to join the Picanto range is available exclusively in ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ grades and further broadens the appeal of Kia’s city car. Larger sports bumpers and red highlights within the upper grille, side air intakes and side sills deliver a sporting edge, with the dynamic look completed by a rear diffuser, twin exhaust tailpipes and 16-inch alloy wheels with 195/45 R16 tyres. Bi-function projection headlights deliver a racier look, alongside LED daytime running lights at the front and LED lamps at the rear. Inside, the sporty appearance continues with black and red faux leather upholstery, stainless-steel pedals and satin chrome interior door handles. ‘GT-Line S’ models also feature an electric sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, a smart key with engine start/stop button and cruise control with speed limiter, while satellite navigation, Kia Connected Services with TomTom® and a wireless mobile phone charger are also standard.

Prices start at £13,320 for the ‘GT-Line’ model, with the ‘GT-Line S’ version costing £14,720. The new powerplant already exceeds the latest Euro 6d TEMP emissions regulations, with CO 2 emissions of 117g/km and a combined fuel economy figure of 55.4mpg.

More punch for Picanto

The 1.0-litre T-GDi engine fits in perfectly with Kia’s downsizing strategy by delivering exceptional power and torque from only three cylinders and a cubic capacity of just 998cc, thanks to turbocharging and direct injection. The T-GDi unit sprays a fine mist of fuel directly into the cylinders through a high-pressure (up to 200 bar) injection system, resulting in highly efficient combustion. Direct injection with turbocharging also helps to boost low-speed response and driveability.

The key targets were instantaneous response, high combustion efficiency and exemplary torque across a wide portion of the rev band. The 1.0-litre 16-valve T-GDi engine develops 99bhp at 4,500rpm and 171Nm of torque continuously from 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm, and features a number of innovative technical solutions. There are laser-drilled injectors with six holes laid out in a pyramid shape so that the fine mist of fuel is spread evenly throughout the cylinders. A straight air intake port ends in a sharp air intake throat, reducing air resistance at all stages of the process. This improves cylinder tumble flow for faster, more efficient combustion while suppressing engine knocking.

There is a single-scroll turbocharger paired with an electric wastegate motor. This improves turbocharger performance while scavenging clean air for the engine to re-use for combustion. At the same time, it allows the wastegate to open to improve the flow of spent exhaust gases. It is an innovative system which allows higher low-end torque, more immediate response at any throttle opening and improved fuel economy at high engine loads.

The engine is fitted with an integrated exhaust manifold in a one-piece casting, improving sealing, reducing weight and lowering exhaust gas temperatures. Lower temperatures result in cleaner emissions by allowing the catalytic converter to operate more effectively. Engine temperatures are closely regulated by a dual-thermostat split cooling system, which allows the block and cylinder heads to be cooled independently. The main thermostat controls the flow of coolant to the cylinder heads above 88º C to reduce knocking, while the engine block thermostat shuts off coolant flow above 105º C to reduce friction and improve efficiency.

There is continuously variable valve timing on both the inlet and exhaust sides, electronic throttle control and light, low-friction moving parts. The crankshaft is offset from the centre-line to aid smoothness. As a result of these detailed engineering measures the T-GDi engine exhibits minimal throttle lag – the delay between the driver pressing the accelerator and the turbocharger delivering boost. The turbocharger is integrated within the exhaust manifold.

For added durability, the cylinder block has been heat-treated and the crankshaft, pistons and connecting rods have been strengthened.

The T-GDi engine accelerates the Picanto from standstill to 60mph in 9.8 seconds on the way to a top speed of 112mph. The new engine exceeds the latest Euro 6d TEMP emissions regulations, with CO2 emissions of 117g/km and a combined fuel economy figure of 55.4mpg.

Even more generously kitted out

Alongside the arrival of the new 1.0 T-GDi engine, ‘GT-Line’ versions gain extra equipment, with the 3.8-inch Monochrome audio display replaced by a 7.0-inch touchscreen display with DAB radio and RDS and is compatible with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™.

Top-of-the-class for practicality

The Picanto is available exclusively with a practical five-door bodystyle and is regularly one of the top five best-selling city cars. It boasts class-leading cabin space, with more leg- and head-room than all other rivals in the A-segment. Boot capacity is 255 litres (VDA) – the most of any car in its class – with 60:40 split-folding rear seats, which can fold flat to increase capacity to 1,010 litres.

The best warranty in the business

In line with every Kia, the Picanto ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ 1.0 T-GDi models come with the best warranty in the business – seven years or 100,000 miles, subject to terms and conditions. The warranty is fully transferable to the next owner if the car is sold before the time or mileage limit expires.

The Picanto requires servicing every 10,000 miles or 12 months and is available with Kia’s newly launched ‘Kia Care’ service plans, which have been developed to provide customers with a wide range of service plan options for any Kia model within the first seven years of the vehicle’s life – matching its industry-leading seven-year warranty.

The plans are available for all Kia owners and can be purchased at any point of ownership for cars up to five years old.

Performance and economy

Model Power bhp Torque Nm 0-60 secs Max speed mph Average mpg CO 2 g/km Picanto ‘GT-Line’ 1.0 T-GDi 5-speed manual 99 171 9.8 112 55.4 117 Picanto ‘GT-Line S’ 1.0 T-GDi 5-speed manual 99 171 9.8 112 55.4 117

Pricing

Model Price Picanto ‘GT-Line’ 1.0 T-GDi 5-speed manual £13,320 Picanto ‘GT-Line S’ 1.0 T-GDi 5-speed manual £14,720

Optional paint – £250 (including VAT)

Premium paint – £515 (including VAT)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.