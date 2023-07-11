Phyron releases AI-powered always on video ad platform

Phyron, Swedish video tech pioneers, today revealed the world’s first AI-powered 'always on' video ad platform, a complete ecosystem, 100% powered by AI

Until now creating studio quality videos for every car on a dealership’s forecourt, uploading them to all the popular social media channels plus creating and optimizing targeted advertising campaigns would have taken a huge team of people working flat out and would likely be uneconomical. Now Phyron’s fully automated AI powered software can do it all in minutes, with zero human input, all for less than the price of a coffee per vehicle per month.

The power of video in marketing is well known, especially by social media channels, the algorithms prioritize serving video ads that engage and hold viewers’ attention and Phyron’s AI will optimize to meet the dealerships’ objectives, be they brand building and or sales. Research has shown customers spend five times longer looking at video versus static content on Facebook and Instagram and that video offers 10 times higher reach compared to static content, unlocking a new audience of buyers.

Johan Sundstrand, CEO and Co-founder, Phyron, said; “We have created the world’s first software that combines the power of AI with automation to create stunning videos. The technology works and is available to customers now.

“The car buyer’s journey begins three months before the purchase as customers begin to research vehicles in their area and price range. Phyron’s Paid Ad ecosystem can begin serving them ads at this point, building a dealerships brand, and showcasing its inventory. Targeted ad campaigns such as these will cut costs and reach more buyers”.

Dealerships are able to set brand guidelines for the video ads and identify the campaign goals; build brand and or drive clicks, select the target audience for the campaign, e.g. within a set distance from the dealership, set budgets and then launch all from within the Phyron paid ad ecosystem. The AI software will then optimize the ad campaigns in real time to hit the KPIs (key performance indicators).

Marcus Malmberg Digital Business Development Bilbolaget Sweden, said; “We’ve been leveraging Phyron’s automated video creation and media buying services and the results have been phenomenal. Their expert management of both video creative and our media spend has allowed us to achieve better results while also saving valuable time and resources. Their all-in-one fully automated service lets us focus on what we do best – selling cars. The level of service we receive is unparalleled, and it’s clear that Phyron understands the unique needs of the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Phyron