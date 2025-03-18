PhoenixEV and Noodoe announce strategic collaboration to advance electric mobility for transit buses and medium-duty vehicles

PhoenixEV, America's premier manufacturer of electric transit buses and medium-duty electric vehicles, and Noodoe, a leading global provider of advanced AI-driven EV charging software and energy management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation and sustainability in zero-emissions electric transportation

This partnership brings together PhoenixEV’s deep expertise in advanced electric buses and medium-duty vehicles and Noodoe’s innovative EV software solutions, creating powerful synergies to enhance intelligent transportation and energy efficiency.

“We are excited to collaborate with Noodoe,” said Denton Peng CEO of PhoenixEV. “Their industry-leading AI-driven software perfectly aligns with our commitment to intelligent transportation and sustainability, and we look forward to working together to drive the future of electric mobility.”

Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe, added, “PhoenixEV’s leadership in electric transit buses and vehicle manufacturing complements our software expertise in AI-driven charging management solutions. Together, we’re uniquely positioned to support sustainable transportation initiatives and deliver next-generation electric mobility solutions.”

The collaboration between PhoenixEV and Noodoe underscores both companies’ commitment to a sustainable, intelligent energy transformation, positioning them as leaders at the intersection of electric vehicle manufacturing and smart energy management. This partnership promises to deliver industry-leading solutions that advance electrified transportation across North America and beyond.

SOURCE: Noodoe