Phison’s PS5022 certified as the world’s first SSD controller to achieve ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliance automotive certification

Phison Electronics, a leading innovator in NAND controllers and storage solutions, announced today that its PCIe Gen4x4 PS5022 controller, designed for automotive applications, has become the world’s first SSD controller to receive ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliance certification. This automotive certification highlights Phison’s adherence to the functional safety (FuSa) standard in the NAND industry, underscoring Phison’s commitment and technological leadership in the automotive storage market.

The ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliance automotive certification is a critical standard for the functional safety of automotive electronic systems, ensuring that electronic components within a vehicle can detect random failures in real time and can transition into a safe state to support impact prevention for driving safety. As Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies advance, the demand for secure storage systems in vehicles continues to rise. Phison’s PS5022 controller has passed this certification, covering multiple aspects of hardware and software design. Phison has also dedicated significant resources to Part 6 (firmware validation) to enhance firmware security and reliability. With automakers increasingly requiring this certification for automotive storage devices, the successful certification of PS5022 further strengthens Phison’s leadership in the automotive storage sector.

This ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliance is an advanced stage compared to the ISO 26262 ASIL-B Ready, which indicates that the product analysis meets certain safety requirements under Part 5 but does not fulfill the complete design and verification requirements of ISO 26262 and necessitates customers to conduct their own comprehensive safety assessments and validations. In contrast, ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliance ensures that the product has undergone a complete analysis, design, and validation process for automotive functional safety, enabling real-time detection and mitigation of potential risks caused by random failures, thus providing a higher level of safety assurance for the automotive storage market. Phison’s PS5022 controller obtaining ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliance certification signifies that the product has successfully passed the full certification process under ISO 26262 ASIL-B. This means that every stage—from design and development to validation and application—meets functional safety standards solidifying Phison’s position as a preferred choice in the automotive storage market.

With over 15 years of expertise in automotive storage controllers, Phison has consistently provided high-performance NAND controllers for major global NAND manufacturers. Of note, Phison’s ASIL-B certified PCIe Gen4x4 PS5022 controller is featured in Micron’s 4150AT SSD, which is the world’s first automotive SSD featuring quad-port and SR-IOV functionality. This product serves as a crucial foundation for next-generation automotive architectures, delivering enhanced efficiency and safety for intelligent driving.

“Phison’s achievement of the world’s first ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliance certification for an SSD controller is a testament to Phison’s technological expertise in NAND controller design, and sets a new benchmark for the automotive storage market,” said Michael Basca, Micron vice president of embedded products and systems. “Ensuring functional safety is critical for us when architecting automotive solutions. As an instrumental piece of our automotive 4150AT SSD, Phison’s newly certified controller further enhances the performance, reliability and stability of our solution. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Phison to drive advancements in intelligent automotive technology and provide safer, more efficient storage solutions for future vehicles.”

“Achieving ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliance certification required a tremendous investment from Phison, spanning four years, engaging over 300 engineers, and costing tens of millions of NTD. This effort has resulted in the world’s first SSD controller to meet this automotive standard—PS5022,” said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics. “This accomplishment reflects Phison’s commitment to quality and innovation and reinforces our long-term dedication to the global automotive market. We are especially proud that this newly certified controller is featured in Micron’s advanced automotive SSD, the 4150AT, the world’s only quad-port SSD. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our collaboration and drive the advancement of automotive storage technologies.”

SOURCE: Phison