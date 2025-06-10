Phillips Medisize Launches TheraVolt Medical Connectors

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company and a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of medtech, pharmaceutical drug delivery and in vitro diagnostic devices, announces the launch of TheraVolt™ Medical Connectors. As the first medical connectors launched under the Phillips Medisize brand, TheraVolt is engineered to optimize device integration, functionality, reliability and performance. TheraVolt provides device engineers enhanced functionality, offering solutions to handle both signals and high voltage lines.

Emerging trends in electrophysiology (EP), most notably the rapid adoption of pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology, are driving increased demand for advanced medical connectors that support higher pin count densities and compact design. With enhanced cross-platform compatibility, TheraVolt Medical Connectors help simplify medical device integration, increase longevity of capital equipment, reduce customization development time and lower costs. This can enable more efficient solutions and greater flexibility for medical device companies developing PFA treatment for patients living with atrial fibrillation.

“With the launch of TheraVolt, the first of several Phillips Medisize–branded connectors, we are excited to bring deeper collaboration and innovation to complement our exceptional contract design and manufacturing services and proven Molex connectivity solutions to our medtech customers,” said Pete Soupir, vice president, MedTech segment at Phillips Medisize. “TheraVolt Medical Connectors empower our medical device customers to develop next-gen EP devices with enhanced integration, connectivity and performance. Their high pin count and high voltage clearance is particularly valuable in medical devices used in electrophysiology treatments, with multiple therapy options, complex functions and expanded data collection.”

These tailored offerings for medical applications leverage 80+ years of global leadership in interconnect solutions from Molex, combined with more than 60 years of medical experience from Phillips Medisize. TheraVolt Medical Connectors support next-generation medical device integration and performance through:

High Pin Count and Voltage Clearance: Enables the integration of more functionalities, allowing medical device engineers to design multi-therapy medical devices with expanded capabilities, advanced functions and increased data collection.

Enables the integration of more functionalities, allowing medical device engineers to design multi-therapy medical devices with expanded capabilities, advanced functions and increased data collection. Design Flexibility and Customization: Available off-the-shelf with the flexibility to be tailored to meet diverse application demands, with customizable configurations for specific pin counts and precise electrical requirements.

Available off-the-shelf with the flexibility to be tailored to meet diverse application demands, with customizable configurations for specific pin counts and precise electrical requirements. Sterilization Compatibility: Engineered to withstand multiple autoclave cycles, maintaining integrity and performance even under repeated exposure to harsh sterilization processes.

Engineered to withstand multiple autoclave cycles, maintaining integrity and performance even under repeated exposure to harsh sterilization processes. Safety and Reliability: Designed to support compliance with IEC and IPC requirements, helping to promote dependable operation in medical applications.

Additional Phillips Medisize Medical Connectors are in development and will be delivered over the next 18–24 months. Learn more about TheraVolt Medical Connectors at molex.com and phillipsmedisize.com.

About Phillips Medisize

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company, collaborates with leading medical technology, pharmaceutical and in vitro diagnostic companies to design, engineer and manufacture lifesaving innovations. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Phillips Medisize leverages its 60 years of expertise and globally renowned capabilities to collaborate with customers to deliver products and solutions that annually help millions of patients, healthcare professionals and individuals live healthier, more productive lives. For more information, visit www.phillipsmedisize.com.

