Phillips 66 announces date change for first-quarter financial results announcement

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has changed the date of its conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings due to a change in scheduling. The conference call webcast will now be held on Friday, May 1 at noon EDT. At that time, the company’s executive management will discuss first-quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.

