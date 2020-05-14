Peyman Kargar assumes the role of chairman of INFINITI Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd announced the appointment of Peyman Kargar to senior vice-president and chairman of INFINITI Motor Company effective June 1, 2020. Reporting to Christian Vandenhende, vice-chief performance officer and chief quality officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Kargar will step into the role of chairman as INFINITI begins a product renaissance from its new headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.

“Peyman is a proven, global leader joining the INFINITI team in a very exciting time for the brand. I look forward to seeing how he will usher in the next chapter for INFINITI,” said Vandenhende.

Kargar has more than 23 years of experience in the auto industry, primarily with the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He has held various positions spanning many facets of automotive industry. His roles have included engineering, manufacturing, project management, quality, sales, marketing and business development giving him a holistic perspective on the business. Most recently, Kargar was chairman and senior vice-president of Africa, Middle East and India Region for Nissan, where he worked with more than 80 countries and unique markets.

Kargar replaces Mike Colleran who is appointed as senior vice president, Nissan marketing and sales, U.S. Colleran served the INFINITI organization for more than two years working on laying the groundwork for a brand reinvention and the organization’s move to Yokohama, Japan in early April.

Kargar, 53 years old, holds an MBA from London Business School and an engineering degree from, Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Lyon in France.

