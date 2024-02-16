Peugeot’s i-Cockpit® integrates artificial intelligence with ChatGPT

Peugeot is one of the first car manufacturers to integrate ChatGPT* artificial intelligence as a service to its customers

Peugeot is one of the first car manufacturers to integrate ChatGPT* artificial intelligence as a service to its customers. Integrated into the iconic i-Cockpit® and activated via the voice assistant “OK Peugeot”, ChatGPT can answer any question and offers unprecedented levels of service.

Allure: Peugeot offers its customers a new interactive experience

Emotion: With ChatGPT, the Peugeot i-Cockpit® enhances the pleasure of driving and the discovery of new knowledges.

Excellence: Peugeot is one of the first manufacturers to introduce ChatGPT into its passenger cars.

More committed than ever to innovation for its customers, Peugeot introduces the generative artificial intelligence ChatGPT in its latest generation models.

Generative artificial intelligence ChatGPT, which is an abbreviation of ‘Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer’ is a cutting edge technology developed by OpenAI. This technology has learned from a huge amount of data, in order to deliver sophisticated, accurate, and concise responses to its users.

Integrated into the touchscreen of the famous Peugeot i-Cockpit®, this human-like text is presented in a very simple and natural way via the onboard voice assistant. Just say “OK Peugeot” and make your request and ChatGPT will spring into action…

ChatGPT is capable of answering a wide range of questions, from simple to complex, and can engage in a conversation.

For example, if you arrive in a city, you can ask it to indicate which monuments to visit, to tell you the history of these places, and then, if you wish, the car’s navigation system will even guide you to this landmark.

ChatGPT can do much more than answer questions. Are your children bored during a long trip? Ask ChatGPT to organise a quiz on a topic that fascinates them… In a few seconds, the artificial intelligence will offer you hours of entertainment!

Creator of a new experience

By introducing ChatGPT artificial intelligence into its cars, Peugeot enhances the experience of the voice assistant making it more interactive, fluid and intuitive.

Peugeot introduces ChatGPT in the i-Cockpit® of all its latest generation models equipped with connected navigation. Eligible models include: New 208, New 2008, New 308, New 308SW, New 408, New 508, New 508 SW, New E-3008, New E-Rifter, New E-Traveller, New E-Partner, New E-Expert and soon the New E-5008.

All Peugeot customers with eligible models can activate ChatGPT via the Peugeot Service Store. The introduction of generative artificial intelligence in Peugeot vehicles is the subject of a pilot phase that allows the system to be activated and used for free for a period of 6 months**. Initially reserved for the first 5,000 customers, this offer has been extended to 10,000 customers following a subscription rate exceeding 50% in just a few days.

Following this phase, Peugeot will take into account user feedback to deploy ChatGPT to all customers owner of an eligible connected vehicle.

* This new service leverages the power of generative artificial intelligence, including the technologies from SoundHound’s Chat AI platform. ChatGPT version 3.5 utilizes data up until January 2022 at the latest, and therefore it has no knowledge of events and data occurring after that date.

**In this phase, ChatGPT will be offered, to Peugeot customers, in their language, in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE: Stellantis