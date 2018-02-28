Peugeot unveils three world premieres at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

PEUGEOT is premiering two new production models, the all-new PEUGEOT 508 and the all-new Rifter, at Geneva Motor Show 2018, alongside a striking sculpture of the PEUGEOT Lion.

These three world premieres will be accompanied by a plethora of exciting displays on the PEUGEOT stand, including the PEUGEOT Rifter 4×4 Adventure Concept, the BENETEAU Sea Drive Concept, a range of new technologies and PEUGEOT SPORT models, as well as the innovative three-wheel scooter, the PEUGEOT Metropolis.

THE ALL-NEW PEUGEOT 508

The all-new PEUGEOT 508 has a sharp, radical new design with a saloon / coupé 5-door, fastback silhouette. Inspiration was taken from the PEUGEOT Instinct Concept for the front of the vehicle, seen in its opalescent vertical LED light signature. The back of the car also stands out with sharp, full LED 3D PEUGEOT signature ‘Claw Effect’ lights, complete with a gloss black rear cluster connecting strip.

Its interior features a dashboard taken straight from the Exalt Concept and contains the three main characteristics of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, including a compact, double-flat steering wheel, a large 10-inch capacitive touchscreen with seven toggle switches below it and a 12.3-inch head-up display. It also features i-Cockpit® Amplify, which enables the driver to choose between two levels of ambience – “Boost” and “Relax”.

With its sharp exterior design, beautifully appointed, premium interior and the very latest generation PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, the all-new PEUGEOT 508 delivers a whole new driving experience to D-segment car buyers, making it the worldwide standard bearer for the brand’s move upmarket.

ALL-NEW PEUGEOT RIFTER

The all-new PEUGEOT Rifter leisure activity vehicle carries a dynamic, versatile design and premium driving experience not found anywhere else in the category.

Available in two lengths, with either five or seven seats, it offers multi-functionality and modularity. Equipped with the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, it features a plush-yet-compact steering wheel for better grip and improved handling, an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen angled towards the driver, and a heads-up display instrument panel, enhanced with chrome-plated surrounds and elegant red needles.

Available with a range of efficient petrol and diesel engines, it comes with the latest driver assistance features and offers a robust drive, built on an adapted EMP2 modular platform.

PEUGEOT RIFTER 4X4 CONCEPT

Based on the production model PEUGEOT Rifter, the Rifter 4×4 Concept is the ultimate adventure partner, showcasing the vehicle’s versatility. Equipped with an all-wheel drive system developed by DANGEL, custom tyres and a raised 80mm ground clearance, its style is striking and it stands ready to tackle any terrain.

This innovative vehicle is fitted with an ‘Overland’ roof tent for overnight adventures and the all-new electric mountain bike, the PEUGEOT eM02 FS Powertube, with integrated battery.

THE PEUGEOT LION

PEUGEOT is unveiling a sculpture of the iconic PEUGEOT lion at the show to commemorate the 160-year history of the emblem. Originally created in 1858, the Lion embodies the brand’s pride – the pride born of uncompromising quality.

The eye-catching work of art, produced by PEUGEOT Design Lab, stands at 12.5 metres long and 4.8 metres high.

THE SEA DRIVE CONCEPT

Developed in partnership with BENETEAU, the Sea Drive Concept explores the future of automotive technology in the boating world. Blending the innovative design of the intuitive PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with BENETEAU’s Ship Control connected technology, this on-board computer makes it easier to navigate and live on a boat.

PEUGEOT SCOOTERS

This year, PEUGEOT SCOOTERS – the oldest two-wheel scooter brand in the world – celebrates 120 years of bold, technological innovations. At Geneva, it presents its three-wheel PEUGEOT Metropolis model in Emerald Crystal – a paint shade first seen on the 2008 and 5008 PEUGEOT SUVs. Launched in January 2017, the scooter uses technology from the automotive world, tyre pressure management and ABS brakes. It is the only three-wheel scooter made entirely in France, at the Mandeure plant in Franche-Comté.

PEUGEOT SPORT

Showcasing its deepening commitment to rallycross in 2018, PEUGEOT is displaying Sébastien Loeb’s new PEUGEOT 208 WRX exclusively at Geneva. In its new colours, this racing machine is ready to take on the highly contested FIA World RX Championship. Weighing 1,300kg and with 4-drive wheels, 560hp and 850Nm of torque it can go from 0 – 100km/h in less than two seconds.

Also in attendance is the new PEUGEOT 308 TCR – this sporty version of the PEUGEOT 308 GTi by PEUGEOT SPORT is a major update for the PEUGEOT 308 Racing Cup, built for the highly dynamic TCR category. Its impressive design blends an athletic build with optimised aerodynamics and with the latest technology, its THP engine and 4-cylinder turbocompressor block generates 350hp.

These two models will be flanked by the 208 and 308 series GTi models by PEUGEOT Sport, showcasing their muscular designs and high-level performance.

Also on PEUGEOT’s stand will be displays of the latest PEUGEOT technologies, including the automatic 8-speed EAT8 gearbox, demonstration models of the PureTech 225 hp petrol and 130 hp BlueHDi diesel engine and PEUGEOT Amplified Experience immersion area. The PEUGEOT Design Lab will also display e-mobility solutions including the e-Kick scooter and PEUGEOT eF01 folding bicycle, plus designs for PEUGEOT brand products, such as luggage, watches and clothing from the PEUGEOT Legend range.

For more information about the entire PEUGEOT product range, visit www.peugeot.co.uk

