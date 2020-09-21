PEUGEOT: the car brand that has the best image among the French

According to a study carried out by the YouGov organization, PEUGEOT is the brand in the automotive sector which has the best image with the French public. The lion brand is ahead of the German manufacturers.

YouGov is an international internet-based market research company founded in the UK in May 2000. The YouGov Group has 21 branches around the world, across UK, US, Europe, Nordic countries and the Middle East.

YouGov carried out a study on a representative sample of almost 14,000 people. This study allows us to better understand the profile of the brand’s customers, which tells us that 79% of owners appreciate that their vehicle is well suited to their family, 36% that the brand’s advertising entertains them and 31% of those surveyed buy vehicles. made in their country.

This tremendous success crowns the move upmarket initiated by PEUGEOT several years ago through a sleek design and uncompromising driving experience. In addition to these characteristics, a very high level of perceived reliability and quality have made the Peugeot brand a globally recognized benchmark for 210 years.

“At the dawn of celebrating our 210th birthday, we are very proud to occupy the first place in terms of image with the French public. This is the reward for the work undertaken for several years by the engineering, design and distribution network teams ” declared Guillaume Couzy, Director of PEUGEOT France.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT