Peugeot partner wins Motor Transport Fleet Van Of The Year Award

The PEUGEOT Partner has been awarded ‘Fleet Van of the Year’ by the leading commercial vehicle fleet magazine Motor Transport. The Partner beat off competition from the Fiat Ducato, Iveco Daily, Nissan NV200 and Vauxhall Vivaro to take the award. In reaching their decision, the judges took into consideration productivity (including reliability and vehicle uptime), fuel efficiency, driver acceptance, Dealer support and total cost of ownership. Other factors that were taken into account included customer service, warranty, finance packages and after sales support.

In presenting the award, the judges’ comments included:

“PEUGEOT continues to make in-roads into Fleet and Businesses with its range of competitively priced products that enjoy a reputation for reliability.”

“The Partner van is at the forefront of the brand’s growth, and despite operating in a fiercely competitive segment, continues to grow market share.”

“PEUGEOT has invested heavily in its Dealer network, which has impressed our panel – particularly with parts supply and delivery. The greatly improved electric model is winning customers across fleets and with its small footprint makes it ideal for inner city operators.”

The judges also commented on the great build quality of the vehicle and also the increasing driver acceptance of both diesel and electric vans, “As the market sector migrates down the GVW range, this is the strongest product available in the sector”.

Staged at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s West End, the Motor Transport Awards reward high standards of professionalism in all areas of fleet transport operations. The 50-strong judging panel is a roll-call of the best known and respected people in the transport sector. The awards were presented by comedian Jimmy Carr. The Fleet Van of the Year Award was collected by Louise Neilson, Head of Business Sales at PEUGEOT Motor Company.

Commenting on the award, Louise Neilson, Head of PEUGEOT Business Sales, said: “It is a great accolade to receive this award for the PEUGEOT Partner, which has proved highly popular with fleet customers because of its strong reputation for reliability with industry professionals. It’s also highly pleasing to see that the judges have recognised the growing PEUGEOT business in the fleet sector and the reasons for our continuing success.”

The PEUGEOT Partner is available in two lengths, offering a payload range of 552kg to 860kg, with a choice of efficient, low emitting diesel and petrol engines, as well as a fully electric version. An all-new version of the Partner van will be released later this year.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.