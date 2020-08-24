PEUGEOT is celebrating its 210th anniversary

On 26th September 2020 PEUGEOT will kick off the celebrations of 210 years of boldness, passion and innovation.

On 26th September 1810, the PEUGEOT Frères Aînés company was officially founded by a contribution in cash deed recorded in a register that you can still find in the Terre-Blanche Archives (Doubs). For more than two centuries, the PEUGEOT family has been present for the fashion revolution in the 19th century – with the steel-wire in the crinoline skirts – and then the mobility revolution, with bicycles and cars. It is a brand shaped by creatives, engineers, designers, who for more than two centuries have been shaking up the norms to revamp the standards of mobility. It is through this alliance of men and women that PEUGEOT has never stopped reinventing itself as a brand and has become ever stronger over the years to face the future with serenity.

A logo dedicated to the 210th anniversary of the Lion Brand was created for this celebration. From 24th August to the end of the year, the celebration will be marked by several key campaigns and events:

An international promotional campaign with historic offers from August 24 th ,

, An editorial plan dedicated to social networks in September and October,

Two digital events on September 24 th and 26 th ,

and 26 , Admission is set at 1€ for all visitors to the Musée de l’Aventure PEUGEOT in Sochaux from 1 st September to 31 st October,

September to 31 October, PEUGEOT Lifestyle products specifically dedicated to Lion fans, marketed at the end of September.

A specific logo to celebrate the 210th anniversary of the Lion Brand was designed by the designers at the PEUGEOT Design Lab studio. It will identify all the events related to this celebration.

The Lion, ambassador of the Brand, is pictured side-on here and is underlined by an arrow. This refers to the oldest existing PEUGEOT logo (registered in 1858) which symbolises the three qualities of the PEUGEOT saw blades produced right at the very start of the brand: flexibility, tooth strength and cutting speed. The arrow enshrines the notion of speed.

The “210 years” caption is a reference to the history of the brand, but also to the next 210 years to come. The black and white colours of the logo underline temperance and frugality, PEUGEOT’s mantra. The circle surrounding the Lion asserts the logo as an emblem, a label that everyone will be proud to make their own.

Promotional offers for trade-ins and financing for individual customers on new vehicles will also be part of the celebration of PEUGEOT’s 210th anniversary, from 24th August until the end of 2020.

“2.1.0. Let’s Go” is the international campaign slogan. It’s a nod to PEUGEOT’s 210-year history, an enduring and serene brand, with a rich history punctuated by many accomplishments. The message “By your side to keep you going” is intended for the customers, to show that the Brand is there to provide support in the key moments of their lives. This campaign will be broadcast via “360°” communication, on TV channels, the web, social networks, as well as on billboards and radio (depending on the country). A film focusing on the history of the brand will be broadcast on social networks on 26th September, PEUGEOT’s 210th anniversary.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT