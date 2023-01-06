PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT: PEUGEOT opens a new chapter and presents its vision of the future of the automobile

With a new official message exalting its feline and attractive attitude, its revolutionary interior design and its promise of unrivalled driving sensations, the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT is the heralds a new era and embodies the Brand's vision for future electric vehicles

With a new official message exalting its feline and attractive attitude, its revolutionary interior design and its promise of unrivalled driving sensations, the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT is the heralds a new era and embodies the Brand’s vision for future electric vehicles. The first PEUGEOT Design Manifesto led by Matthias Hossann, the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT embodies the major change of the Brand.

The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT expresses this optimistic vision with conviction, ready to meet the challenges of the future. With its new generation i-Cockpit® and its Hypersquare control system, it revolutionises driving enjoyment by offering a new, intuitive way of operating the car. Its innovative Skyspace panoramic glass concept provides new emotions and sensations. Its passenger compartment has a new interior space and the innovative architecture is complemented by materials that play with their coloured reflections to shun black while redefining the idea of durability through new techniques.

The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT opens up new perspectives with a daring architecture, derived from the generation of “BEV-by-design” platforms, and comes in a generous size, further highlighting the excellence of its innovations.

This manifesto will inspire the Brand’s future products, down to the most compact models of the range, from 2025.

Verbatim Linda Jackson CEO of the PEUGEOT brand

“PEUGEOT is committed to the electrification of its range. In 2023, 100% of the vehicles in the range will be electrified and in the next two years, five new 100% electric models will be launched. Our ambition is simple: to make PEUGEOT the leading electric brand in Europe by 2030. This objective and ambitious vision pave the way for a radical transformation for the Brand. It is embodied today in the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT which marks the beginning of a new era! PEUGEOT promises that the world is a better place with Allure, the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT embodies the meaning of this promise from today onwards”.

PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT – The brand paves the way for a new vision of the automobile

The name PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT (or “Inceptio” in Latin) means “the beginning”. No other name could better summarise the ambition of this PEUGEOT manifesto, which carries the promise of a new era for the Brand. With its visionary design, the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT offers original technological perspectives and takes you on an exclusive automotive experience.

The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT propels you into a new dimension, between dream and reality, promising intense emotions as soon as you approach it, touch it or enter it. Its ambition is to bring most of its innovations to production from 2025.

Verbatim Matthias Hossann, PEUGEOT Design Director

“PEUGEOT is changing, but the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT remains unmistakeably a PEUGEOT. It expresses the timeless feline attraction of the Brand and shows how optimistic we are about the future of the car and the emotions it provides. Bright and full of light, the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT reinvents the spatial experience of driving while illustrating some of our thinking behind reducing PEUGEOT’s carbon footprint by more than 50% by 2030. The transformation of the Brand concerns all aspects of the design, production and life of tomorrow’s PEUGEOT. Design is an integral part of this transformation. “

EXCELLENCE of the new STLA “BEV-by-design” platforms, the basis for a revolution

The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT is designed on one of the four future Stellantis Group “BEV-by-design” platforms. The arrival of this new range of platforms from 2023 will revolutionise the PEUGEOTs of tomorrow. Specifically created for electrification, they offer major differences in terms of architecture which the designers leveraged to completely reshape the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT’s passenger compartment. They have created a new driving posture and a new on-board experience for passengers.

The STLA Large platform on which the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT is based has been given the silhouette of a low (1.34m) and efficient saloon, 5.00m in length. This size was deliberately chosen to highlight the many innovations of this manifesto. The platform is also part of PEUGEOT’s new official messaging, which is still in keeping with the Brand’s DNA.

The new “BEV-by-design” native electric platforms will also introduce technological modules powered by artificial intelligence: STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA Autodrive.

The 100% electric PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT is equipped with 800V technology. Its 100kWh battery enables it to travel 800 km on a single full charge the distance from Paris to Marseille or Brussels to Berlin. Its consumption is remarkable, at only 12.5kWh per 100 km. The battery charges the equivalent of 30km of range in one minute, or 150km in five minutes. The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT can be recharged by induction, simplifying this step without the need for a cable.

Two compact electric motors, one at the front, the other at the rear, make the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT a four-wheel drive vehicle for the excellence of fully controlled dynamic driving. The combined power is close to 680hp (500kW). Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in less than 3 seconds.

The excellence of the technology on board the platform family is reflected in the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT by the Steer-by-Wire. It does away with the steering wheel as we have known it for decades, in favour of a Hypersquare control where digital electric controls have replaced mechanical links.

Verbatim Jérôme Micheron, PEUGEOT Product Director

“Customers have high expectations of the electric car. Thanks to the new generation of our “BEV-by-design” platforms dedicated to electric vehicles, we will meet their expectations. We are going to surprise them with our future cars’ layout, we are going to simplify the driving gestures and reinvent the driving experience. These goals are now taking shape in the form of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT. PEUGEOT’s transformation goes far beyond the sole ambition of becoming 100% electric. The Brand will allow you to take full advantage of all the new possibilities offered by electric technology and new software to live new and enriching experiences. “

A feline look for a new design language

At first glance, a PEUGEOT is recognisable by its feline stance. The brand’s genes are there, but the codes have been reinterpreted for the new era that is beginning today. This new design language will be introduced on the next PEUGEOT from 2025. It is simpler and more refined. It has a finish and textures worthy of the digital world. This new design switches between sensual lines and athletic curves, more geometric and sharper, such as the horizontal wing shoulders.

The challenge of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT design lies in the contrast between a dynamic profile – for a feline stance – and a passenger compartment designed as a glass capsule that plunges to the front of the driver and front passenger’s feet.

Seen from the side, the design still has the PEUGEOT codes of a sleek, elegant saloon, while in a bird’s-eye view, it guides us into the near future, that of electric cars designed on dedicated platforms. The magic of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT lies in a perfectly seamless transition between the exterior and interior design, thanks in particular to its exclusive glazing.

SMART GLAZING

The passengers of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT are at the heart of 7.25 m2 of glazed surface area, which contributes to the bold design of this manifesto. All the glazing (windscreen, side windows and quarter windows) is made from glass designed for architecture. Adapted to the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT, it retains its exceptional thermal qualities and benefits from a multi-chrome treatment (treatment with metal oxides), a process initially used for the visors of astronauts’ helmets by NASA. This NARIMA® glass has a warm reflection, in shades of yellow, and a colder transmission, in the bluish tones. This glass surface creates a subtle dialogue between the exterior and interior. On the outside, it is reflected on the neutral body colour. Inside, it diffuses flashes of light on the materials, constantly modifying the reflections and tints. Passengers in the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT will enjoy a new experience in terms of the Colours & Materials environment, while the treatment of the multi-chrome glass solves the thermal and anti-UV problem.

AN EXCLUSIVE BODY COLOUR

The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT body shade is composed of very fine metal pigments and is single-coated, which means that much less energy is consumed during its application. Its ultra-quality appearance highlights the volumes of the bodywork and interacts, like the glazing, by tinting according to the external environment.

AN EXCLUSIVE FRONT END, THE “FUSION MASK”

The front bumper has adopted an all-new PEUGEOT light signature which incorporates the three emblematic claws. This new, highly distinctive front end merges the entire front grille and the signature part into a single object that also houses the sensors. It is made up of a single piece of glass with the logo in the centre, magnified by the 3D luminescent effect. This mask is lined by three thin horizontal bars crossed by the three claws. The four optical modules are housed under the glass mask, which is itself treated with a mirror effect. The latter is printed with INKJET digital technology.

COMMUNICATING DOORS

A TECH BAR runs horizontally through the door layer. This flush screen emits different messages to the outside of the car when the driver and passengers approach it. The artificial intelligence equipped on the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT makes it possible to recognise the driver in order to set up the comfort settings (seat posture, temperature, driving mode and multimedia preferences) desired by each occupant.

In addition to the battery charge level, the TECH BAR also has the usual welcome and goodbye messages, as well as the many sensors and radars linked to the driving delegation, leaving the bodywork completely smooth, as it is devoid of these technical elements. The lower part of the doors widens and stands out clearly to improve aerodynamics in this very sensitive area.

A TECHNICAL AREA AT THE FRONT

The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT is also user-friendly and practical with a mobile bodywork element in front of the huge windscreen. This small bonnet frees up the Aero Tech Deck technical area in which the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT concentrates all of the electric vehicle’s maintenance functions, including the charging socket and charge monitoring.

AN EXPRESSIVE REAR END

The stern, which reflects the new front-end signature, has been given a very high-tech treatment, with the three claws seeming to enter the car infinitely, thanks to the two layers of glass. This provides a truly magical effect. The stern of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT emphasises the subtle sculpting of the wings, marked by a simple line that spreads into a generous and carnal curve.

AERODYNAMIC WHEELS

The “AERORIM” wheels on the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT brilliantly combine aerodynamics and aesthetics. They are designed on an axial symmetry, just like the 20-inch wheels of the new PEUGEOT 408. Forged textile inserts contribute to the aerodynamic effort, while aluminium inserts with micro-perforations underscore the very high-tech aspect of the design. The illuminated Lion emblem remains static when the wheel is turned. Inside the wheel, the brake caliper is covered with mirror glass. This quirky design aspect echoes the glass parts of the Hypersquare, the bow and the stern of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT.

Verbatim Phil York, PEUGEOT Marketing and Communications Director

“Like the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT, our future models will be equipped with STLA Brain artificial intelligence and will be fully connected. PEUGEOT customers will enjoy a seamless experience, combining physical and human interaction, virtual discussions with the brand and intelligent online services. The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT reveals some of these major innovations. Future PEUGEOTs based on BEV-by-design platforms will not only be zero-emission, they will also be relaxing and exciting, easy to buy, use and update.”

PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT embodies the vision of the future of the automobile to be as close as possible to the expectations of customers who are looking for ever more pleasure and are open to new technologies. A new generation of customers, more connected and wanting a brand that offers electric vehicles with great autonomy, easy access to recharging, integrated connectivity with software to schedule journeys via a simple interface. PEUGEOT has the solution and over the next 2 years we will launch 5 new 100% electric models, we will then have a fully electric range and by 2030, all PEUGEOT cars sold in Europe will be electric.

EMOTION new sensations with the Hypersquare, the revolution in the i-Cockpit®.

Already more than 9 million i-Cockpit® on the road. This new cockpit architecture with its ergonomic innovations was revealed by the first-generation PEUGEOT 208 ten years ago. Today, the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT reinvents it by drawing on validated futuristic technologies. The designers have gone for a completely new architecture, removing the steering wheel and the classic switchgears. Born digital and inspired by video games, the Hypersquare control system takes the i-Cockpit® concept invented by PEUGEOT into the near future.

A NEW GENERATION OF i-COCKPIT

With its new Hypersquare control system, the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT offers enhanced on-board sensations thanks to an agile driving experience and an all-new, more intuitive i-Cockpit®. With the touch of a fingertip, you control all driving parameters and steer-by-wire technology makes driving more instinctive and simpler, like a video game but in real life. The ultimate ergonomics of the Hypersquare, which replaces the classic steering wheel, creates a new, natural, simpler and safer way of driving. New movements for new driving pleasures, providing an unequalled comfort in driving.

The Hypersquare with digital electric controls consists of a screen with circular cells in each of its four corners which have several functions:

The completely natural and universal grip of the steering control, Fingertip driving comfort, Activation of the vehicle’s controls by pressing with the thumb.

Similar movements to how we use our smartphones. The intuitive aspect creates a high level of safety.

The centre of the Hypersquare is a tablet-type screen dedicated to the distribution of control information. The pictograms for the different features (air conditioning, radio volume, ADAS, etc.) are displayed on the two side panels to facilitate access to the chosen control. The latter is located inside the circular recesses and can be accessed by moving the thumb only, without taking your hands off the steering control. For even more driving comfort, the rim of the Hypersquare is made from 3D printing, while in its centre, the digital glass screen provides a high-tech appearance.

The next generation i-Cockpit includes the Stellantis STLA Smart Cockpit technology platform.

HYPERSQUARE COMBINED WITH HALO CLUSTER

The Hypersquare control system is combined with a flexible screen in the background that displays driving or infotainment information at 360°. This HALO CLUSTER, with its circular display, informs passengers approaching the car. This external communication reinforces the concept of sharing and a new automotive vision.

During the transition to the L4 level of driving delegation (STLA AutoDrive), the HYPERSQUARE retracts and a large panoramic screen slides out from the floor to offer a new passenger compartment experience.

PEUGEOT’s goal is to introduce the Hypersquare on a next generation vehicle in the range before the end of the decade.

STEER-BY-WIRE

Prior to the development of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT, the Brand tested and integrated the Steer-by-Wire technology in order to develop this innovation and push the markers of driving ease, safety and reliability for regulated use. The physical steering column disappears, showcasing the new architecture on board the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT.

EMOTION new driving experience, heightened sensations and more comfort

The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT offers a new vision of the interior for a grand tourer, and creates new, more elongated seating positions, in line with the new “BEV-by-design” architecture dedicated to electric vehicles. The high beltline acts as a soothing safety brace. Row 1 looks forward and offers an exceptional view of the road.

The second row has a better view of the outside world, thanks to the generous glass surfaces and the new seat proportions. The glass fronts on the back of the front seats give row 2 occupants their own atmosphere and settings zone. Every material in the cabin has been treated for their reflections. This means that the colour of the interior of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT changes according to the environment in which it is being driven and varies according to the light. On board, space, comfort and emotion are heightened.

IMMERSIVE SEATS

All seat proportions have been reworked, with more width and immersive comfort: Comfort Fit, with a seat that adapts to the body shape of each passenger. The architecture and apparent structure of the seat are adjusted as closely as possible to the body. It is no longer a question of sitting in a car seat, but of settling into a new type of furniture, adapted to the conditions of dynamic driving, or being able to relax when driving has been delegated. The seats of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT, with their spectacular proportions, offer this Comfort Fit posture with headrests that do not extend beyond the body belt. The low seat height allows for this new architecture which frees up space.

NO MORE DASHBOARD

On board the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT, all the furniture is located lower down. Opposite the seats, the minimal cockpit, which can be retracted when driving is delegated, is dedicated to the driver alone. The dashboard will be no more, as well as the crossbar and the bulkhead. With this completely open view of the road, the occupants can see and experience more, increasing the emotion felt on board tenfold.

FOCAL PREMIUM HiFi

The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT is equipped with a Premium HiFi system from FOCAL, a French brand specialising in Hifi Audio which provides even better audio sensations. The spatialization of the sound in the cabin is optimal with custom-made locations. The system consists of an amplifier, several sound bars (each with several 100 mm coaxial loudspeakers) located in the doors and at the front of the cabin. There are also two subwoofers in the floor.

A co-design work with a ” PEUGEOT- FOCAL ” signature that can also be found in the engraving on the sound bar grilles.

EXCELLENCE in materials with renewed durability

Transforming PEUGEOT into an electric brand means more than just putting batteries and electric engines in our cars. The interior of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT is the result of advanced research into the profound transformation of the on-board experience. Here, black has been completely shunned in favour of new atmospheres created by the combination of light filtered by multi-chrome glass and materials with relatively neutral metallic tones, which can change the atmosphere of the passenger compartment simply by playing with reflections. PEUGEOT INCEPTION Concept is a showcase of the new techniques we will roll out to reduce our carbon footprint by more than 50% by 2030 in Europe and become fully Carbon Net Zero by 2038.

MOULDED TEXTILES

Rethinking vehicle architecture is not enough. The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT has taken this thinking a step further by creating new solutions to maximise the circular economy. Thus, was born the moulded textile. Scraps of 100% polyester fabric from the design centre’s prototyping workshops or from suppliers are reused and thermo-compressed

under vacuum, with a bond injected in the form of a resourced resin. This technology produces an extremely hard and durable material, capable of being made into a load-bearing or trim part. It can be used for a variety of structures such as doorways and does not need to be dressed with additional parts: the job of the design is to make these previously invisible parts visible.

RAW GALVANISED STEEL

Based on the principle that, even when electric, a car will always be made up of a minimum of 50% steel, the idea is to reveal it in its raw form on board, in order to limit the number of components in the passenger compartment. This is the case for the seat structures of the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT or its console. The steel is then treated with a galvanisation process (bath with zinc, including anti-corrosion treatment), which provides a raw aesthetic reflection. This solution is completely in line with the concept, which highlights the specific reflections of each of the materials used in the interior. Evoking raw materials is part of the DNA, as it was ten years ago with the copper used on the Onyx concept car.

VELVET MEETS 3D PRINTING

The seats and floor are covered with a very special velvet, 100% recycled polyester, with a very metallic sheen to play with the light diffused by the glass capsule. This material is 100% recycled. To complement the new views offered by the postures of the seats and the clear view towards the road, this velvet is extended onto the floor. It is then printed with 3D patterns to act as a floor mat. The continuity between the seats and the floor can be achieved with a single material. The 3D printing on this flexible textile is revolutionary and 100% recyclable, made in collaboration with STRATASYS.

THE AIR QUILTING® MATTRESS

The Comfort Fit of the seats is underlined by the presence of real adjustable mattresses at the shoulders. This electro-welded, single-material, easy-to-recycle upholstery is derived from inflatable pockets recovered from classic seats. Usually invisible, this pocket is treated with a metallic effect to integrate with the seats. It is visible at the shoulder rest, and allows the Comfort Fit to be increased tenfold on demand, depending on the driving style. Making visible what was hidden leads to more simplicity, fewer parts and more comfort.

PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT presents the brand’s optimistic vision of the future. It embodies the values of Allure, Emotion and Excellence of a brand that is transforming itself and entering a new era. PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT will inspire future products, even the most compact, from 2025 onwards.

