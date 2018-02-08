Peugeot focuses on quality with dealer corporate identity roll out

PEUGEOT Dealers across the UK have been rapidly transforming according to new brand guidelines as the company rolls out its new corporate identity with full force.

The new PEUGEOT Retail Concept has been designed to bring Dealers and service departments, wearing the famous lion badge, in line with the latest PEUGEOT models, offering customers an elegant and inviting environment to select their new car.

PEUGEOT’s latest generation showrooms are typified by high quality fixtures and fittings, with neutral colours to contrast the distinctive blue pantone of the exterior. Customers enjoy new break out areas with free Wi-Fi and lounge-style seating, while an overall feeling of spaciousness and light completes the experience.

The first site to receive the new CI was Robins & Day Croydon and the finishing touches are now being made to the final Dealerships, at which point the entire PEUGEOT network will be complete. .

David Peel, Managing Director at PEUGEOT UK commented: “With the launch of our outstanding new SUV family now complete, and more exciting new models in the pipeline, it’s only right that we created the best possible environment for our customers.

“The way the network has embraced the new CI has been exemplary and the fit and finish of the completed Dealerships is truly a class act. This level of quality is a demonstration of our commitment to delivering a first-rate customer experience throughout the ownership journey.”

PEUGEOT’s new Dealerships are fully integrated with the brand’s revolutionary Order Online facility, which allows customers to order their car online from start to finish, and arrange collection or delivery from the Dealer of their choice.

