Peugeot: Electric technologies serving comfort, performance, and everyday life

Peugeot continues its commitment to electric mobility by enhancing the user experience through innovative technologies designed for comfort, performance, and everyday practicality.

Two new features further increase the appeal of Peugeot’s 100% electric models: battery preconditioning and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) technology.

Battery preconditioning: a technology for even greater efficiency

Peugeot supports and guides its customers in their transition to electric mobility by continuously optimizing the experience offered by its models. From now on, the Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008 come standard with a battery preconditioning system that ensures optimal charging speeds, even in cold weather.

Fast charging, Even in Winter

The Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008, flagship models of Peugeot’s 100% electric range, deliver exceptional efficiency, including record-breaking range of up to 700 km for the Peugeot e-3008 Long Range (WLTP mixed cycle).

Beyond range, fast, reliable, and predictable charging is key to the comfort and enjoyment of electric vehicles. Like all 100% electric Peugeot models, the E-3008 and E-5008 can be charged from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes using a high-power charger of at least 160 kW.

To maintain this charging performance regardless of weather conditions, the Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008 are now equipped as standard with a battery preconditioning system.

This system warms the battery before the first fast charge in cold weather, helping to maintain optimal charging speed and allowing drivers to fully benefit from the performance of the Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008.

Thanks to preconditioning, the battery temperature can increase by 10°C in just 20 minutes, enabling faster charging as soon as the vehicle is connected to the station.

Simple and Intuitive Activation

Battery preconditioning can be activated automatically when a journey is planned using the Trip Planner, available on models equipped with the integrated navigation system. The system initiates preconditioning as the vehicle approaches the suggested charging station, ensuring the battery reaches its optimal temperature by the time it is plugged in.

In all cases, the driver can also manually activate this function in preparation for charging, using a dedicated control accessible via the central screen of the Panoramic i-Cockpit®.

Smart Management via the MyPeugeot App

When a customer uses the MyPeugeot smartphone app to start or schedule cabin thermal preconditioning, battery preconditioning is automatically triggered if the outside temperature is too low. This process uses electricity from the home grid, provided the vehicle is plugged in using mode 2 or 3 and the 80% charge limit is disabled in the settings. This helps to preserve battery range.

V2L (Vehicle-to-Load): Onboard energy serving everyday life

Peugeot enhances the use of its 100% electric vehicles with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) technology, which transforms the vehicle into a practical and versatile mobile power source.

A Mobile Power Source

Thanks to a dedicated adapter connected to the vehicle’s charging port, the V2L function allows easy powering of external electrical devices. Whether it’s a laptop, an electric bike, DIY tools, or leisure equipment, the vehicle becomes a true mobile energy source.

The available power can reach up to 3 kW — equivalent to a standard household outlet. This makes V2L technology especially useful for remote working, outdoor activities, or emergency situations where access to reliable electricity is essential.

Broad Compatibility

The V2L function is already available on the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008 models and will gradually be integrated as standard across the entire Peugeot electric range.

The new Peugeot e-308 will also feature V2L across all its 100% electric trims.

The Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008 will be equipped with this feature as standard by the end of the year. Finally, the Peugeot e-408 will offer V2L on all its electric versions starting from the first quarter of 2026.

A User-Centric Technology

With the V2L function, Peugeot delivers a practical and innovative solution to meet everyday energy needs. This technology reflects the brand’s commitment to offering smart, connected, and useful electric mobility — aligned with modern lifestyles and daily requirements.

To benefit from the V2L function, Peugeot offers a dedicated adapter available through its accessories catalogue.

SOURCE: Stellantis