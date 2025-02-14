E-Lion Day 2025: Performance focus for Peugeot

Alain Favey, new CEO of Peugeot Brand, took the opportunity of this third edition of the E-Lion Day to kick off the year 2025 by announcing his roadmap and ambitions

Alain Favey, new CEO of Peugeot Brand, took the opportunity of this third edition of the E-Lion Day to kick off the year 2025 by announcing his roadmap and ambitions.

“In addition to the beautiful products already present in our markets, it’s by focusing on our customers and strengthening our partnerships that we will build a bright, successful and sustainable future for Peugeot. In 2025, we are definitely in performance mode!’.

With the widest EV line-up of any mainstream brand, Peugeot reaffirms its ambition to lead the EV mainstream European market. And with its multi-energy platforms, Peugeot offers a solution for all customers needs, from hybrid to EV and compact car to SUV and LCV.

Peugeot makes Performance a priority for 2025, with a focus on delivering in France.

Peugeot further enriches its range of electric vehicles, which is already the widest mainstream EV line-up in Europe, : launching the E-3008 and E-5008 Dual Motor 325 hp and the E-5008 5-seater.

mainstream EV line-up in Europe, : launching the and the With the Peugeot ELECTRIC PROMISE, the brand optimises the electric experience for its customers. (8 year battery warranty and 8 year vehicle warranty, Wall Box included, and on-the-go charge pass included.)

Peugeot increases its commitment to creating a more sustainable world through education by intensifying its collaboration with the associations Born Free and Under the Pole.

Peugeot confirms its commitment to contribute to achieve Carbon Net Zero target and announces its intention to accelerate this transition further by relying on its 5 “E-pillars”:

Electric, Efficiency, Experience, Education, Environment.

Electric:

New additions to the most comprehensive electric line-up among mainstream European brands.

In 2024, Peugeot sold almost 1.1 million vehicles worldwide and doubled its orders for electric vehicles. In Europe, Peugeot was the brand that experienced the highest growth in electric car sales to private customers.

Peugeot was once again the leader in electric vehicles in Europe in 2024 in the B segment and the light commercial vehicle market.

The new 3008 has achieved great success: surpassing 120,000 orders, with 22% of them being 100% electric E-3008’s, a proportion which is higher than the segment average.

In 2025, Peugeot accelerates! Its range of 12 fully electric models will expand further to better support customers’ transition to electric vehicles.

In the coming weeks, a new high-performance 100% electric version of the E-3008 and E-5008: the Dual Motor 325 hp with all-wheel drive, will be landing in dealerships across the globe.

In combination with the standard electric 213 hp e-motor which powers the front wheels of the vehicle, an additional 112 hp e-motor delivers power to the rear wheels. Providing an all-wheel drive motricity totalling 325 hp.

Peugeot has continued its extension of the SUV range, in the first half of 2025: the 5-seater version of the Peugeot E-5008 will arrive. It is aimed at customers who seek large loading capacity without sacrificing driving pleasure.

The Peugeot E-5008 5-seater offers a benchmark boot volume in the segment, with the second row in place, offering 994L (litres). That’s an additional 78L when compared with the 7-seat version.

With the second row folded, the luggage capacity is extended to 2310L, sufficient for 2 large, 1 medium, and 12 small suitcases.

With the new 5-seater, Peugeot now presents a triple offer for different targets within the marketplace:

Peugeot 3008, a dynamic fastback SUV for customers prioritising design & tech.

Peugeot 5008 5-seat: a large SUV aimed at family customers.

Peugeot 5008 7-seat: a large SUV with 7 seats for those looking for even more flexibility and space to transport family and friends.

Efficiency:

Peugeot electric vehicles set the standard

Peugeot electric vehicles set the standard in efficiency. The highly regarded ADAC Ecotest confirmed this in 2024, designating the Peugeot E-208 and E-308 as the most efficient cars on the market.

The Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range offer the best ranges among mainstream electric SUVs, with 700 km and 668 km, respectively. They represent a true long-distance electric offer, allowing, for example, to travel from Paris to Nice with only two stops compared to at least three for competing vehicles.

New on the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008: is a battery preheating system, linked to the cabin preheating, that optimises the duration of the first charge during long journeys in cold weather. In the coming months the pre-heating of the battery will be managed through the Trip Planner. When using the Trip Planner, the pre-heating of the battery will be activated automatically. This means it is ready to be recharged when the driver plans to stop.

In order to ensure no customer is left behind in the shift to electrification, Peugeot has developed a wide range of electrified powertrains, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric, on the same platform.

With its hybrid line-up, Peugeot allows customers to take their first steps towards electrification. The Hybrid e-DCS6 powertrain is now available on almost the entire Peugeot range, from the 208 to the 5008.

The Peugeot HYBRID 48V system consists of a new generation 136 hp petrol engine, coupled with a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox that integrates an electric motor.

Thanks to a battery that recharges while driving, this technology offers additional low-end torque and reduces fuel consumption by up to 15%. In urban driving, these models can operate in 100% electric mode up to 50% of the time.

For customers further along in their transition to electrification, Peugeot offers a plug-in hybrid technology that also stands out for its efficiency.

It is now available on the Peugeot 308, 408, 508, 3008, and 5008. On the 3008, for example, it offers 87 km of 100% electric range for a certified consumption of only 0.9 l/100 km.

Experience:

Guaranteeing customer PLEASURE and EASE

With the 100% electric vehicle, the customer experience is more than ever the key to success. At Peugeot, the electric experience is designed to be pleasurable and easy.

Pleasurable is the dynamism, agility, responsiveness, and performance offered by all 100% electric Peugeots.

Easy is Peugeot’s ability to overcome the main obstacles identified by customers: range, charging, accessibility and reliability:

Range: With up to 700 km electric range, Peugeot offers a reassuring response to overcome electric range anxiety.

The Peugeot ELECTRIC PROMISE offers a solution to reassure customers on charging and reliability;

offers a solution to reassure customers on charging and reliability; 8 year / 160,000 km warranty on the vehicle thanks to the Allure Care programme, the best coverage in Europe.

8 year / 160 000 km warranty on the battery

A Wall Box for home charging, included.

A Free2Move Charge pass that provides access to nearly one million charging points across Europe.

Peugeot also offers a range of accessible finance solutions across markets.

Education:

Peugeot strengthens its commitment with Born Free and Under The Pole

Peugeot is committed to supporting education projects with associations that promote environmental protection.

As the official Education Partner for Born Free, Peugeot underscores its commitment to sustainability and wildlife conservation, supported through funding, vehicle support and ongoing fundraising efforts.

Born Free took centre stage at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, with the launch of the “Powered by Lions” digital campaign, aimed at raising awareness about wildlife preservation. Across Paris, this innovative initiative transformed electric vehicle charging stations into lion sculptures,

each symbolising a lion saved by Born Free and featuring a QR code for donations.

In 2025, Peugeot will go one step further, this time on the ground, by providing Born Free with Peugeot Landtrek pickups to help the association in its work at the Kenya Feline Sanctuary.

2024 was also a year that saw Peugeot become the Official Education Partner of the Under The Pole programme, which aims to contribute to better knowledge and preservation of the oceans.

Peugeot is concretely committed to Under The Pole by co-creating educational content, organising joint presentations at professional events in the automotive, diving, and scientific research sectors, and providing vehicles to facilitate the association’s logistics.

Environment:

A comprehensive sustainable approach, with future generations in mind.

François Gemenne, a well-known researcher, recognised for his work on climate change, contributed to this third edition of E-Lion Day to talk about his vision for the future of Electric Mobility. This year, Generation Alpha (children born after 2010), asked important and popular questions about EV.

Peugeot is determined to contribute to finding solutions for a more sustainable future for all of us, aligned with STELLANTIS’ goal to achieve net-zero carbon target.

Vehicle electrification is a crucial element, but only part of the roadmap to Carbon Net Zero. The Peugeot approach also involves adopting sustainable industrial methods and materials in our product manufacturing. Factories are consuming less energy and natural resources, while progressively shifting to renewable energy sources.Peugeot currently uses 60% decarbonised electricity at our Stellantis sites, with a goal to reach 100% by 2030.

The new Peugeot E-3008 is emblematic of the new sustainable practices. Today, 85% of the materials used in the production of the Peugeot E-3008 are recyclable.

40% of the dashboard weight and the carpet weight are made from recycled materials.

In total, the Peugeot E-3008 includes 24% recycled materials.

‘The latest edition of E-Lion Day puts the 5 Es at the heart of its strategy. Alain Favey’s clear vision is to lead the brand on its trajectory toward Carbon Net Zero.

Alain Favey declared:

« Becoming Peugeot Brand CEO gives me great pride, but also a strong sense of responsibility.The brand is strong, the line-up is complete, with a unique combination of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models on the same platforms. We are confident that we have all the assets to succeed and contribute to a sustainable future for tomorrow’s generation.”

