Peugeot e-Expert named International Van of the Year

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT has been named ‘International Van of The Year 2021’. The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT is the first LCV offering to come as part of PEUGEOT’s commitment to providing a fully electrified LCV range by the end of 2021. This is the sixth PEUGEOT vehicle to be awarded the prestigious International Van of The Year trophy since the awards began in 1992.

The e-Expert was named International Van of the Year by judges from 25 countries and is the first time a fully electric van has won the title. The International Van of the Year award is one of the most sought-after awards in the LCV sector.

Judges praised the e-Expert for its excellent zero emissions range, load capacity and high levels of technology on board.

The new 100% electric PEUGEOT e-EXPERT comes in three vehicle lengths – Compact, Standard and Long – and is available with either 50kWh or 75kWh batteries providing a range of up to 205 miles under WLTP tests.

The PEUGEOT e-EXPERT has a maximum towing capacity of 1,000kg, and with a payload of up to 1,226kg and 6.6 m3 load capacity the new model suits a variety of business and private user needs.

Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy modular platform, the new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT offers a maximum power of 100 KW and a maximum torque of 260 Nm.

This is the sixth time the PEUGEOT brand has won the International Van of the Year prize, with past models including the PEUGEOT Boxer in 1994, PEUGEOT Expert in 2008 and PEUGEOT Partner in 2019.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “I am overwhelmed to hear that the new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT has been named as the International Van of the Year. This is our first LCV offering that has come as part of our strategy to provide a fully electrified LCV range by the end of 2021, so it is great to see that all the hard work and product developments are paying off. We would like to thank the team behind the International Van of the Year awards for their continued support, and we hope to be able to continue to impress both the industry experts and UK drivers with our LCV models.”

The exterior of the PEUGEOT e-EXPERT is adorned by eye-catching features such as Dichroic Lions at the front and rear which change colour depending on angle of view, a load hatch on the left front wing, recognisable front grille, and “e-Expert” monogram signature on the rear.

Inside, features include an analogue handset with a colour matrix adapted to the electrical system, a new “e-Toggle” automatic gearbox control, electric parking brake, and new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT-specific graphics for the central touch screen. The new internal system also comes with TomTom Traffic 3D Connected Navigation, which now includes the available charging points and the range according to the remaining autonomy.

The PEUGEOT e-EXPERT’s driving mode selector switch allows drivers to navigate between three modes:

Eco (60 kW, 190 Nm): promotes autonomy,

Normal (80 kW, 210 Nm): optimal for everyday use,

Power (100 kW, 260 Nm): optimises performance when transporting heavy loads

To maximise internal space, the batteries of the PEUGEOT e-EXPERT are located under the floor, allowing for heightened rigidity, ensuring driving pleasure and enjoyment just like with the internal combustion versions thanks to optimal weight distribution.

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT comes with a specially adapted power steering system that makes driving easier, a turning circle diameter of 11.3m (Compact version between kerbs) and a height limited to 1.90m (depending on version) that guarantees access to most car parks.

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT comes available in the same lengths as the internal combustion engine versions in order to meet all uses: 3 lengths: Compact 4.6m, Standard 4.95m and Long 5.30m.

Modularity continues to set the standard in the segment with the Moduwork 3-seater bench, thanks to the hatch in the partition and the base of the side seat that folds up.

The versions (Compact, Standard and Long) available with the 50 kWh capacity battery can reach a range of up to 148 miles according to the WLTP approval protocol, while the Standard and Long versions can also be equipped with a 75 kWh capacity battery with a range of up to 205 miles.

Two types of on-board chargers are available to meet all customer needs and charging solutions, with a 7.4 kW single-phase charger as standard and an 11 kW three-phase charger as an option.

from a 7.4 kW Wall Box: full charge in 7h30 (50kWh battery) or 11h20 (75kWh battery) with the single-phase on-board charger (7.4 kW),

from an 11 kW Wall Box: full charge in 5h (50kWh battery) or 7h30 (75kWh battery) with the on-board three-phase charger (11 kW),

from a public charging station: the thermal regulation of the battery makes it possible to use 100 kW chargers and reach 80% of the charge in 30 minutes (50 kWh battery) or 45 minutes (75 kWh battery).

PEUGEOT’s ecosystem:

In order to support its customers through the energy transition, the PEUGEOT brand is launching a range of services based on three pillars:

PEUGEOT Easy charge facilitates our customers’ access to charging solutions:

At home with a reinforced socket or a Wallbox installation offer,

To the 190,000 public charging points in Europe via a charging pass allowing access to the network.

PEUGEOT Easy move ensures the mobility of our customers:

They plan long journeys via the “Trip planner” tool available on smartphones via the “Free2move services” application,

Rental services meet their specific needs via the “Mobility Pass” package.

PEUGEOT Easy care reassures our customers:

Digital routes let them explore electric power,

Service and roadside assistance contracts allow them to enjoy their vehicle with peace of mind,

The battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 kilometres for 70% of its charge capacity. A certificate of capacity is issued at each service to facilitate resale.

A deferred charge can be programmed from the Connected Navigation screen or from the MyPeugeot® smartphone application (depending on version). This system also makes it possible to start or defer charging at any time and to check the charging status.

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT offers a tailor-made response to satisfy ever more needs and is available in three trim levels: S, Professional and Asphalt.

Customers can register interest in the new PEUGEOT e-Expert online, with basic MRRP prices (before VAT & any government grants) starting from £32,965 for the entry-level specification with a 50kWh battery.

SOURCE: Peugeot