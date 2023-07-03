Peugeot Cycles presents its new connected electric bicycles

Peugeot Cycles has been a major player in the cycling world for almost 140 years and continues to innovate with the launch of a brand-new range of connected electrically-assisted bicycles, designed for families and professionals alike

In 2022, the European market for electrically-assisted bicycles reached a record 5.5 million units sold, representing an annual growth of 8.6%. One in every 4 bicycles sold in Europe last year was electric.

Peugeot Cycles has a rich history of innovation dating back to 1885 and is now a major player in the market through its exclusive licensee Cycleurope Industries, which designs, manufactures and distributes the entire existing range, including electrically assisted bicycles (EABs), covering the Junior, Trekking, City and Mountain bike segments.

At the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, Peugeot Cycles will expand its range of electrically-assisted bicycles with several new innovative models featuring the best connected technologies. Via a new dedicated smartphone application, these will offer users features such as adaptive electric assistance, an anti-theft system, an alarm, bike geolocation, real-time navigation, weather forecasts at destination, route statistics, etc, all available at launch.

Peugeot Cycles will be launching this range of connected electrically-assisted bicycles in three new categories:

City bike (Digital e-Bike).

Longtail cargo bike (Digital e-Longtail), a bike with an extended rear end that can comfortably accommodate up to two children or a load, particularly suited to family use.

The Digital e-Front Load, a cargo bike with an extended front wheelbase for carrying a box for up to three children or heavy loads, suitable for family or professional use.

The new range of cargo bikes strengthens Peugeot Cycles’ electric mobility offering to meet the growing needs of more and more customers:

Families in urban areas, where cycle paths and dedicated parking facilities are being developed.

Businesses of all sizes, from tradesmen, using their two-wheeled cargo bike as a new work tool, to logistics companies looking for a complementary and competitive range of light vehicles adapted to last-mile delivery.

These three new worlds of connected electric bikes, aimed at B2C and B2B targets, will be designed and manufactured by the start-up Beweel.

The entire Peugeot Cycles range will be available through Cycleurope Industries’ main dealer networks.

Beweel, for its part, will market the 3 new worlds of connected bikes through its own distribution channels.

The full range of Peugeot Cycles products at PRO-DAYS

Peugeot Cycles will be presenting all its new connected electrically-assisted bicycles on its 100m2 stand (Pavilion 4, stand no. H07) at the PRO-DAYS trade show, reserved for bicycle professionals, which takes place from 2nd to 4th July 2023 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles in Paris, France.

SOURCE: Stellantis