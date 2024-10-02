Peugeot completes its EV line-up with the new Peugeot E-408: unexpected from every angle, 100% electric

Peugeot completes its EV line-up, with a fully electric version of the Peugeot 408, following the launch of the plug-in hybrid version in 2022

Peugeot completes its EV line-up, with a fully electric version of the Peugeot 408, following the launch of the plug-in hybrid version in 2022. The new Peugeot E-408 combines the unexpected allure of a fastback silhouette with zero emission efficiency, the thrill of a powerful 157 kW/210 hp motor, and the pleasure of the Peugeot electric driving experience, with up to 453 km range. When it comes to recharging, the process is made simple with the integrated trip planner. Peugeot also offers total peace of mind to its customers by providing the Peugeot E-408 with 8 years/160,000 km warranty through its ALLURE CARE programme.

Allure: With its fastback silhouette and 100% electric powertrain, the Peugeot E-408 is an entirely unique offering in the market.

Emotion: The pleasure of 100% electric driving is amplified with the Peugeot i-Cockpit® and its embedded trip planner

Excellence: The Peugeot E-408 completes Peugeot’s EV line-up, the widest of any mainstream manufacturer in the European electric market with 12 electric passenger cars and LCVs.

By unveiling the Peugeot 408 in June 2022, Peugeot brought the allure of an unprecedented fastback silhouette to the top of the C segment. Unexpectedly different, the 408 stands out with its feline posture, dynamic lines offering an elevated driving position, and the premium sophistication of its design down to the finest details.

The two electrified powertrains, Plug-In Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 and Plug-In Hybrid 225 e-EAT8, marked a first step in electrification for the 408. Earlier this year, the 48V HYBRID 136 e-DCS6 joined the 408 line-up. The new Peugeot E-408 takes this electric strategy to the next level with a zero-emission powertrain of 157 kW/210 hp paired with a 58,2 kWh (usable) NMC battery.

The launch of the Peugeot E-408, with the opening of orders from 2nd October, marks the latest step in Peugeot’s ambition to become the mainstream EV leader in Europe. The new Peugeot E-408 will be built at the Mulhouse plant and benefits from the ALLURE CARE programme and is warranted for up to 8 years / 160,000 km, the longest of any European brand.

Allure: an unexpected and dynamic fastback design

The innovative and unexpected fastback design perfectly matches the modernity of the new Peugeot E-408. A platform that allows for total electrification without compromising on style, dynamism, or interior comfort.

With an overall length of 4.69m and a width of 1.85m (with the mirrors folded), the Peugeot E-408 uses the multi-energy E-EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform), notable for its wheelbase length of 2.79 m. This generous dimension allows the battery to be installed in the car’s underbody, under the floor between the wheels, thus preserving the cabin space and lowering the Peugeot E-408’s centre of gravity for dynamic road behaviour where pleasure drives progress.

This architecture combines the dynamic elegance of a fastback, road behaviour worthy of the best saloons, and a slightly elevated driving position that enhances daily enjoyment, safety, and comfort.

A feline posture

With its wide tracks – 1.59 m at the front and 1.60 m at the rear – the Peugeot E-408 is firmly anchored to the road. Despite being elevated, this model offers a sleek and sporty profile thanks to a limited height of 1.49 m, which improves aerodynamics.

The feline character of the Peugeot E-408 is highlighted by the unique and sharp treatment of the body surfaces, particularly noticeable towards the rear – with the ‘cat’s ears’, the boot lid, and the shape of the wings, creating sharp facets designed to play with the light.

Side body and wheel arch protections extend into a robust black rear bumper, which, by cutting the body colour diagonally, accentuates the rear’s dynamism. The large 19-inch Graphite wheels with innovative design receive 225-50R19 tyres with very low rolling resistance (A+ class).

A modern identity

The body-colour treatment of the Peugeot E-408’s grille “dematerialises” it by blending it into the bumper’s overall shape – a sign of a generational change and the electrification era of the Peugeot range.

The brand’s identity is more visible than ever through the sophisticated work on lighting. At the front, the LED technology allows for very thin – and very effective – headlights that form the Peugeot E-408’s look: a resolutely Peugeot look. The light signature extends downward with two LED strips in the shape of fangs plunging into the bumper. At the rear, Peugeot’s identity takes the form of the iconic three LED claws, inclined for even more dynamism.

Five colours are available for the new Peugeot E-408: Okenite White, Obsession Blue, Selenium Grey, Elixir Red and Perla Nera Black.

Emotion: more than ever, pleasure drives progress

Generous power, immediate torque… the 100% electric drive of the Peugeot E-408 offers pure driving pleasure. This is further amplified by the Peugeot i-Cockpit® and road behaviour, in true Peugeot tradition.

A unique driving experience

The incomparable Peugeot i-Cockpit® offers exceptional ergonomics. The compact steering wheel enhances driving pleasure by allowing unique agility and precision of movement. Positioned at eye level just above the steering wheel, the digital cluster includes a fully customisable and configurable 10-inch 3D digital panel.

More than ever, driving pleasure is embedded in the new Peugeot E-408’s genes, with exemplary road handling, high-end ride comfort, and perfect manoeuvrability in the city, enabled by a curb-to-curb turning radius of 11.18 m. To improve vibrational comfort, the body rigidity is optimised by bonding structural elements.

Performance contributes to driving pleasure

The new Peugeot E-408 features a synchronous electric motor with permanent magnets developing 157 kW (210 hp) and a generous torque of 345 Nm. This motor is produced in France, in Trémery, by the STELLANTIS-NIDEC joint venture. The reducer it is associated with is manufactured by Stellantis in Valenciennes (France).

The Peugeot i-Cockpit® with countless connected services*

The 10-inch high-definition central screen allows you to control the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced system, which comes standard on the Peugeot E-408 and offers efficient and effective TomTom connected navigation. For optimal readability, the map display covers the entire 10-inch touchscreen. As for system updates, they are carried out “over the air,” meaning directly through data transmission via the telecom network.

Efficient navigation with a trip planner and optimised solutions. The navigation system includes a “trip planner” function that optimally plans routes to maximise the car’s range and facilitate recharging. To calculate the ideal route, the system takes into account numerous pieces of information, including the distance to be travelled, the battery charge level at the start, the desired battery charge level at the destination, speed, energy consumption, traffic, type of road, elevation, and of course, available charging stations near the destination.

The e-Routes by Free2move Charge application is also accessible in the vehicle by connecting a smartphone to the Peugeot i-Connect® system. It optimises all trips by calculating the best route based on the vehicle’s range needs, the location of charging stations, traffic conditions, the distance to be travelled, etc.

The mirroring function that connects the smartphone to the car’s infotainment system is wireless (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), and it is possible to connect two phones via Bluetooth simultaneously. Four USB-C ports complete the connected setup of the Peugeot E-408.

The fully configurable i-toggles arranged under the central screen like an open book, provide a unique aesthetic and technology level in the segment. Each of the 5 customisable i-toggles offer a touch-sensitive shortcut to climate control settings, a phone contact, a radio station, an app launch… configured to the user’s choice. This can be customised for each driver, with up to 8 customisable profiles.

A daily ally for more safety and ease, the “OK Peugeot” natural language voice recognition command allows access to all infotainment functions and ChatGPT. Like all the latest generation Peugeots, the new Peugeot E-408 integrates the generative artificial intelligence ChatGPT, which responds, via voice command, to all requests, such as tourist information or generating a quiz to keep children occupied during a trip…

The MyPeugeot® smartphone app is particularly practical and allows:

Launching or scheduling thermal preconditioning. Beyond comfort, this feature allows, when the vehicle is plugged in, to optimise range (faster convergence of the temperature setpoint during startup phases by anticipating the optimal operating temperature of the battery).

Consulting, scheduling, launching, or delaying battery charging.

Activating the welcome light sequence, for example, to locate the car in a crowded parking lot.

A warm atmosphere inside the cabin

The new Peugeot E-408 is designed as a high-end fastback in the C segment. It offers numerous features intended to fully enjoy the pleasure of travel and mobility.

Inside the new Peugeot E-408, the LED ambient lighting (8 colours to choose from) behind the central screen, diffuses a soft light and contributes to the sophisticated cabin ambiance. The same

light extends to the padded door panels, which are covered with either fabric, Alcantara® (RHD), or real stamped aluminum pieces (LHD), depending on the trim level.

The thermal and acoustic comfort of the new Peugeot E-408 is optimised by the technologies implemented for the design and manufacture of its windows:

At the front and rear, the windows have a thickness (3.85 mm) above average.

At the front, the side windows are laminated (3.96 mm on GT) for better sound insulation and increased security.

Of course, the air conditioning contributes to the thermal comfort of the occupants. The vents bringing fresh air into the cabin are positioned high at the front, and the rear passengers benefit from 2 air vents placed at the back of the central console.

To ensure a healthy interior atmosphere, the Peugeot E-408 GT can be equipped with the optional AQS (Air Quality System), which continuously monitors the quality of the air entering the cabin and can automatically activate air recirculation. This serenity is complemented on the GT level by the Clean Cabin, an air treatment system with pollutant gas and particle filtration, with the air quality being displayed on the central touch screen.

The new Peugeot E-408’s Hi-Fi Premium FOCAL® system is a result of over 3 years of co-design working with the high-end audio specialist. Complemented by ARKAMYS digital sound processing, the Hi-Fi Premium FOCAL® system consists of 10 speakers with exclusive patented technologies:

4 TNF tweeters with inverted aluminum domes,

4 woofers/midrange speakers with Polyglass membranes and TMD (Tuned Mass Damper) suspension of 165mm,

1 Polyglass central channel,

1 Power Flower™ triple coil oval subwoofer.

They are paired with a new 12-channel 690 W amplifier (boosted class D technology).

Particularly enveloping, the front seats have obtained the AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) label awarded by an independent German association of ergonomics and back health experts. This label rewards both the ergonomics and the range of adjustments of the front seats. These can also have 10-way electric adjustments with two possible memory settings for the driver, 6 ways for the passenger, as well as 8-pocket pneumatic massage with 8 different programs, and heated seats.

The seat design has been thought to highlight the quality of the materials used: mottled fabric, technical meshes, Alcantara, embossed leather, and nappa leather (for select markets). On the GT versions, they are adorned with an Adamite colour signature thread, which also outlines the dashboard, door panels, and padded console pads.

Between the front seats, the central console’s arch extends to a space dedicated to wireless phone charging. Thus, the rest of the console is entirely dedicated to storage and practicality, with an armrest, 2 USB C ports (charge/data), 2 large-diameter cup holders, and up to 33 liters of various storage.

The rear space is particularly generous, thanks to the long wheelbase of 2.79 m, making the new Peugeot E-408 the most spacious Peugeot for rear seated passengers: they benefit from 183 mm of leg room. The footwell, the space dedicated to the rear passengers’ feet under the first-row seats, is designed to maximise freedom of movement; the seat design and seating angle are

intended to give passengers the opportunity to make the most of their space for optimal comfort during trips.

Connectivity is not left behind with the presence, from the Allure level, of 2 USB C charging ports at the back of the central console.

The new Peugeot E-408 offers a 2-part (60/40) bench seat with a ski hatch as standard. In the GT trim, it benefits from an immediate folding system of its 2 parts by operating two easily accessible controls from the trunk sides.

The boot volume of the new Peugeot E-408 is particularly generous, offering 471 dm3 of loading capacity. With the rear seats folded, the space available is further increased to 1,545 dm3. Once the bench seatback is folded down, it is possible to load an object up to 1.89 m long. For daily practicality, the boot area is equipped with a 12V socket located on the right boot trim, LED lighting, a net and storage elastic, and bag hooks.

Excellence: a constant quest for efficiency, safety, and quality

Efficiency was at the heart of the Peugeot teams’ concerns throughout the design and development of the Peugeot E-408.

Designed for a smooth energy transition

The aerodynamics of the new Peugeot E-408 (SCx: 0.66) received particular attention. Bumpers, front air intake, underbody screen, and lower rear guards for the the front wheels. The new Peugeot E-408 also receives a specific underbody forming an aerodynamic flat floor, the result is a low electricity consumption of 15.2 kWh / 100 km and up to 453 km WLTP combined range according to the WLTP cycle.**

The Peugeot E-408 is equipped with a high-voltage battery of 58,2 kWh usable. With NMC 811 technology – 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese, 10% Cobalt – it benefits from increased energy density with 18 onboard modules. The new Peugeot E-408 offers a range of 453 km in the WLTP mixed cycle, meeting the needs of most C-segment customers, whose typical daily mileage is under 45 km (Industry data).

Regenerative braking allows for a smoother driving experience. Using the paddles behind the compact steering wheel, the driver can easily activate regenerative braking in 3 levels, the left paddle increases regeneration, and the right one decreases it… The three regeneration levels are: Low (-0.6 m/s²) for sensations close to a thermal vehicle, Moderate (-1.3 m/s²) for increased deceleration when releasing the accelerator pedal and, Increased (-2.0 m/s²) for maximum deceleration when releasing the accelerator pedal and thus maximum regeneration. The last two levels automatically illuminate the rear stop lights.

The driver can also choose between three drive modes, depending on their priorities. Normal is the default mode, setting the power at 140 kW (190 hp) and torque at 300 Nm, offering an ideal balance between dynamism and range. The Sport mode (157 kW/210 hp and 345 Nm) is available for maximum performance and activates automatically and temporarily during “kick downs.” The ECO mode (125 kW/170 hp, 270 Nm) favours range while preserving driving pleasure.

The new Peugeot E-408 is equipped as standard with a heat pump, as well as heated steering wheel and seats, optimising passenger thermal comfort while preserving battery energy. A simple and fast recharge. For AC charging, the new Peugeot E-408 is equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase charger. For DC charging via superchargers, the Peugeot E-408 accepts power up to 120 kW, allowing a charge from 20% to 80% of the battery in just over 30 minutes (under nominal battery temperature conditions ) and recovering 100 km of range in just over 10 minutes. To optimise charging, the driver can program the lower and upper thresholds from the Peugeot E-408’s central screen. For example, from 20% minimum charge to 80% maximum charge.

Something for everyone

Two plug-in hybrid engines are also available on the Peugeot 408:

Plug-in Hybrid 225 e-EAT8: 2-wheel drive / combination of a 180 bhp (132 kW) turbo engine and an 81 kW electric motor coupled with the e-EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox / currently undergoing homologation.

Plug-in Hybrid 180 e-EAT8: 2-wheel drive / combination of a 150 bhp turbo engine (110kW) and an 81kW electric motor coupled with the 8-speed e-EAT8 automatic gearbox / currently undergoing homologation.

The Li-ion battery on both plug-in hybrid versions has a capacity of 12.4kWh. Two types of on-board chargers are available: a 3.7kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 7.4kW single-phase charger.

Estimated charging times are the following:

From a 7.4kW Wall Box (32 A) and with the 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger, fully charged in 1 hour 40 minutes.

From a reinforced socket (14 A) and with the 3.7kW single-phase on-board charger, fully charged in 3 hours 55 minutes.

From a standard socket (8A) and with the single-phase on-board charger (3.7kW), full charging takes approximately 7 hours 05 minutes.

One hybrid engine is available on the Peugeot 408:

HYBRID 136 e-DCS6: 2-wheel drive / combination of a 136 hp turbo engine (100kW) and a 48V battery coupled with the 6-speed e-DCS6 automatic gearbox.

This Peugeot HYBRID 48V system, which consists of a new-generation 136 hp petrol engine coupled with a dual-clutch 6-speed gearbox that incorporates an electric motor. Thanks to a battery that recharges while driving, this technology offers extra torque at low revs and a reduction of up to 15% in fuel consumption (5.2 l/100 km in WLTP mixed cycle**). In urban driving, the new 408 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 can operate up to 50% of the time in 100% electric zero-emission mode.

Maximum safety for optimal peace of mind

Onboard the new Peugeot E-408, a comprehensive set of latest-generation driving aids, powered by information gathered from 5 cameras and 3 radars, secure and ease driving, maneuvers, and travel. Some of these systems are directly derived from higher segments:

Adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function and adjustable inter-vehicle distance setting.

Automatic emergency braking with collision risk alert: it detects pedestrians and cyclists, day and night, from 7 km/h to 140 km/h depending on the version.

Active lane departure warning with trajectory correction.

Driver attention alert detecting vigilance issues during long drives and at speeds above 65 km/h, using steering wheel micro-movement analysis.

Extended recognition and display on the digital cluster of traffic signs: stop, no entry, no overtaking, end of no overtaking, in addition to the usual speed-related signs.

Long-range blind spot monitoring (75 metres).

Rear traffic alert: during reverse, alerts of approaching danger nearby.

A clear and straightforward range

The new Peugeot E-408 is available in two trims: Allure and GT

The Peugeot E-408 Allure comes standard with: LED headlights, 19” alloy wheels, Peugeot i-Cockpit® with a customisable 10” digital instrument cluster, connected navigation with trip planner, OK Peugeot voice command, wireless mirroring Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 6-speaker audio system, heated driver seat and steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking camera and sensors, heat pump, etc.

The Peugeot E-408 GT comes standard with, in addition to the Allure version’s equipment: Matrix LED headlights, front parking sensors, Peugeot i-Cockpit® with a customisable 10” digital instrument cluster, aluminum interior trims with customisable 8-colour ambient lighting, aluminum door sills, hands-free motorised tailgate, Drive Assist Plus package (Level 2 semi-autonomous driving), etc.

Superior quality

The new Peugeot E-408 is positioned at the top of the C segment, offering ergonomics, quality, finish, and equipment worthy of higher categories.

As on all its 100% electric models, Peugeot will offer its Peugeot Allure Care program on the new Peugeot E-408, which covers the electric motor, charger, transmission, and main electrical and mechanical components for up to 8 years or 160,000 kilometers. Peugeot Allure Care complements the specific Peugeot warranty that already applies to the high-voltage battery for 8 years/160,000 km to provide comprehensive vehicle coverage. Peugeot Allure Care activates automatically and free of charge every 2 years or 25,000 kilometers after each maintenance performed within the Peugeot network.

Owners of the Peugeot E-408 will benefit from reduced maintenance constraints, with a service program every 2 years or 25,000 kilometers.

*Some services may require a subscription.

** WLTP cycle under approval

