PEUGEOT charges ahead with revised pricing and finance offers for PEUGEOT e-2008 and e-208

With revised pricing for all e-2008 models and enhanced deposit contributions for the e-208 range, PEUGEOT has reinforced its commitment to affordable electrification. PEUGEOT has made the changes in response to the recent overhaul of Government’s Plug-in Car Grant, which has been reduced to £2,500 and is now only available on new electric vehicles costing less than £35,000.

PEUGEOT has reduced list prices across the entire e-2008 range to ensure customers can continue to benefit from the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG). A reduction of £450 on all versions mean Active Premium, Allure and Allure Premium models remain eligible for the new grant.

Prices after the Plug-in Car Grant for the Active Premium now start from £30,730, while Allure models start from £31,930 and Allure Premium variants from £32,380.

Throughout March, PEUGEOT is also offering an additional £500 support in deposit contribution on PCP contracts and cash purchases. In addition, further customer savings of £500 have been applied to our Pride offers and Personal and Business contract hire agreements on all e-208 models. In combination with the £2,500 PiCG this brings the total deduction to £3,000, matching the Government’s previous subsidy.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “The Plug-in Car Grant has helped many make the switch to electric vehicles, and we have ensured our electric cars remain eligible for the grant. The revised pricing of the e-2008 and increased deposit contribution for the e-208 are further evidence of our commitment to electrification with our goal to offer an electrified variant across our entire model line-up by 2025.”

Both the PEUGEOT e-208 and e-2008 are powered by a 50kWh battery and a 136hp electric motor. The e-208 is capable of up to 217 miles on a single charge, while the larger e-2008 achieves up to 206 miles under WLTP testing. Easy-to-use three mode charging means both can be charged in just 7.5 hours using a 7kW wallbox, while 100kW rapid charging can restore 80 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

The PEUGEOT e-208 and PEUGEOT e-2008 are available to order from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT Buy Online, where customers can configure and order their vehicle entirely online. PEUGEOT Buy Online reinforces PEUGEOT’s new brand promise of creating quality experiences for customers and ensuring their time is well-spent, by making purchasing a car online simple and convenient. Customers can configure their vehicle, obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance and complete their purchase, all from the comfort of their home.

PEUGEOT e-2008 trim and new price structure:

Model Fuel HP Price (OTR) PiCG Price including PiCG e-2008 Active Premium Electric 136 £33,230 £2,500 £30,730 e-2008 Allure Electric 136 £34,430 £2,500 £31,930 e-2008 Allure Premium Electric 136 £34,880 £2,500 £32,380 e-2008 GT Electric 136 £37,180 N/A £37,180 e-2008 GT Premium Electric 136 £39,180 N/A £39,180

SOURCE: PEUGEOT