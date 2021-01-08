PEUGEOT Belgium : the motor show just for you

Despite the particular health situation, January remains an important month for the automotive sector in Belgium. Peugeot opens the doors of its showrooms so that it can present the latest innovations every day in January. In a covid-proof environment, customers will be able to discover the Peugeot electric, hybrid or thermic range:

New PEUGEOT e-208, Car of the Year 2020

New PEUGEOT e-2008

New PEUGEOT 3008, 3008 HYBRID & HYBRID4

New PEUGEOT 5008

New PEUGEOT e-Expert, International Van of the Year 2021

New PEUGEOT e-Traveller

New PEUGEOT 508 & 508 SW HYBRID

Customers can visit the virtual showroom at www.peugeot.be or they can also discover the new 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED, the best-performing series model ever produced by the brand, which will be officially launched in the first half of the year. PEUGEOT celebrated its 210th anniversary on 26 September 2020, making it the oldest car brand in the world.

MOTOR SHOW CONDITIONS 2021 in Belgium

Despite the specific circumstances, PEUGEOT is offering EXCEPTIONAL MOTOR SHOW CONDITIONS on the entire range and for all customers in January. Here is a brief overview:

Private clients:

– Attractive conditions across the entire range

– The PEUGEOT MOBILITY PACK offers up to € 3,000 in advantages

– Trade-in bonus up to € 2,000.

– Peugeot Stretching: attractive APR from 0.00% to 0.99% – offer subject to specific conditions.

Professional clients:

Our professional clients also benefit from the “motor show conditions”:

– Fifty fifty: 50% reduction on 100% of the options,

– a motor show bonus of up to € 2,000 on passenger cars,

– a stock bonus of up to € 2,000 on commercial vehicles.

FOCUS on the LATEST NOVELTIES

New PEUGEOT e-208

Car of the Year 2020, the new PEUGEOT 208 rewrites the book in the B segment. Available with either an Electric engine or an Internal Combustion engine, the New PEUGEOT 208 provides the power of choice to its future driver.

The Peugeot e-208 is 100% electric and comes with a 100 kW (136 hp) engine. The torque of 260 Nm is available immediately. 3 drive modes are available : Eco, Normal and Sport. The 50 kW high capacity battery provides a range of up to 340 km (WLTP). The charging time depends on the power available: 16h for a full charge with a Legrand® Green UpTM plug, between 5h and 7h30 with a Wallbox and 30 minutes to recover 80 % of the battery with the 100 kW public terminals.

The PEUGEOT 208 exterior design embodies the DNA of the Brand with the 3-claw LED front headlights. The carved wheel arches and rear wings are a nod to the « Sacred number ». The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit ® (head-up display, compact steering wheel and touchscreen) innovates with a 3D digital cluster, which is not only aesthetic but also improves safety.

New PEUGEOT e-2008

The PEUGEOT e-2008 is 100% electric and makes it possible to reach a new world of sensations. The engine power reaches 100 kW (136 hp) and the range is up to 320 km (WLTP). The batteries are optimally installed in the floor, ensuring that choosing an electric version will not affect the versatility of the New PEUGEOT 2008. The 2,60 m wheelbase optimizes the roominess for the rear passengers.

The PEUGEOT e-2008 is equipped with the New PEUGEOT i-Cockpit 3D, based on a compact steering wheel, a large HD touch screen and an innovative 3D heads-up display. Unprecedented and even scarce in this segment, the equipment’s and driving aids are taken from the upper segment and are at the highest level of PEUGEOT brand know-how.

The design of the new PEUGEOT e-2008 is exalting, powerful and distinctive. Its shape looks robust and statutory with the vertical grille, the horizontal carved bonnet, the large wheels and the high beltline. Its faceted profile and the 3-claw LED signature highlight its identity.

New PEUGEOT 3008, 3008 HYBRID & HYBRID4, 5008

The PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 are leaders in the compact SUV market, with more than 1.1 Million vehicles produced since their launches in 2016 and 2017. The Car of the Year 2017 award crowned the success of the 3008 in Europe and international countries.

The inspired design of the new PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 sets the tone for a new era of modernity with a redesigned front end, new full LED rear lights, new body colours and a new “Black Pack” option.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 come with the latest generation of driving aids, such as the Night Vision. Their new PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® comes with a high-quality display headset and a new 10-inch high-definition touch screen.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 perfectly embodies the power of choice and comes with Plug-In Hybrid engines, 2WD or 4 WD (300 hp) and petrol or diesel engines, combining driving pleasure and efficiency.

The new PEUGEOT 5008 will accompany you in your everyday tasks and in your leisure activities. With its modularity, it is capable of carrying up 7 people without compromising on driving pleasure and comfort.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 have been marketed in Europe since the end of 2020. They are produced in France, in Sochaux (3008 and 5008) and Rennes (5008).

New 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED : PIONEERING PERFORMANCE AGAIN

PEUGEOT is unveiling the first chapter of its PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED label, with these high-performance versions of the 508 sedan and SW. This label represents the perfect alliance between sportiness, technology and responsibility: in a word, the Neo-Performance. The signature of this new line with 3 Kryptonite claws refers to the new identity of PEUGEOT SPORT.

A true technological showcase, 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED is the quintessence of the expertise of PEUGEOT SPORT engineers. It is the most powerful production car ever built by PEUGEOT. The powertrain delivers 360 hp and 520 Nm of torque thanks to the combination of thermic and electrical energies. This alliance makes it possible to achieve almost instantaneous levels of responsiveness. The performances achieved are unprecedented for the brand: 0 to 100 km / h in 5.2s, 1000 m DA in 24.5s, 80 to 120 km/h in 3s and maximum speed of 250 km/h (electronically restricted).

Driving pleasure is at the heart of PEUGEOT’s DNA. The chassis of the PEUGEOT 508 is adapted to achieve a high-quality comfort / handling compromise. The variable damping is optimized in the 3 modes (Comfort / Hybrid / Sport), the seat is lowered, the tracks at the front and rear are widened, the diameter of the front brake discs is 380 mm and the 20-inch rims are fitted with Michelin © Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED is manufactured in France, in Mulhouse, and has been available to order since mid-October 2020. Its launch is scheduled for the first half of 2021

New PEUGEOT e-EXPERT

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT was awarded by the prestigious International Van of The Year 2021 trophy.

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT is comfortable in all situations and can be adapted to suit all trades with a workspace that makes daily life easier, latest-generation on-board technologies and an assertive style.

Allowing unrestricted access to city centres, the new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT is creating a new offer in the compact van segment with a 100% electric engine.

A perfect example of power of choice, the new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT comes with 2 levels of autonomy providing up to 330 km in WLTP approval cycle, 3 lengths (Compact, Standard and Long), a towing capacity of 1000 kg and a payload of 1275 kg and the same loading volume as the internal combustion version, up to 6.6 m³.

