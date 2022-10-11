Peugeot at the 2022 Paris Motor Show: 3 world premieres and an alluring schedule

The favourite brand of the French* in all categories, PEUGEOT will be in Paris, Porte de Versailles, from 17 to 23 October 2022 at the Paris Motor Show

On a 900 m2 stand in Hall 4, under the banner of the brand’s promise “Everything is more beautiful with Allure”, Peugeot will be showcasing 3 World Premieres, which demonstrate both the accelerated electrification of its offer and its inventiveness:

The innovative Peugeot 408 will be on show in an… unconventional way, available to view from all angles in a large transparent sphere.

The Peugeot E-208 will be showcasing its super-efficient 100% electric propulsion unit, with gains of 15% in power and 10.5% in range.

And, as a show of its commitment to electrifying all of its mobility solutions, Peugeot will reveal the 100% electric Peugeot e-Streetzone scooter, capable of travelling up to 112km on a single charge.

* YouGov Institute annual survey published in September 2022

Fans of high performance electrification will also be able to admire the Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar, presented for the first time at a Motor Show, and its road-going cousin, the Peugeot 508 PSE, with 360 hp of hybrid power and developed by the same team of designers and engineers.

On a dedicated stand in Hall 3, visitors will also be able to take a look at hydrogen fuel cell technology: the Peugeot E-EXPERT HYDROGEN will be on display, but will also be available for full-scale tests around the Show.

Finally, Peugeot will give visitors to the Show the opportunity to meet some of its most prestigious partners during the public days: drivers of the Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar, players from the Stade Toulousain and Miss France 2022.

After a long wait of four years, the Paris Motor Show is finally back at the Porte de Versailles in October 2022, and Peugeot will not be missing this meeting with the French and European public.

At the 2022 event, the Lion Brand will once again demonstrate its inventiveness and its ability to rapidly electrify its vast range of mobility products. The big star will be the innovative Peugeot 408, presented with spectacular staging…

A spectacular World Premiere of the new Peugeot 408 fastback

In addition to the four models of the new Peugeot 408, which will be available for visitors to take a look at, visitors will not be able to miss the car installed in “La Sphère”, an extraordinary structure over 6 metres high, transparent and rotating, which allows visitors to view the many facets of its unexpected design from all angles. “La Sphère” was first installed in July at the Louvre Lens for filming videos which were released on social media on 4 August; it will be visible to everyone at the Motor Show for a full week!

The new Peugeot 408 will provide visitors to the Motor Show with renewed proof of the Peugeot teams’ inventiveness, who are offering an unprecedented fastback silhouette at the top of the C segment: both in the history of the Brand and on the current car market, the Peugeot 408 is the first of its kind.

Unexpected because it is different, this extraordinary Peugeot offers, in addition to its feline stance and unique appearance, excellent engineering focused on efficiency and intelligent electrification, with two 180 hp and 225 hp rechargeable hybrid engines, as well as the emotions provided by cutting-edge technologies dedicated to driving pleasure and instinctive use.

Peugeot E-208 and the roll-out of electrification in 2023

In terms of electrification, Peugeot is ahead of the lawmakers. In 2030, 100% of the brand’s models sold in Europe will be 100% electric, i.e. 5 years ahead of the regulatory requirements. And from 2023, all Peugeot cars will be electrified, i.e. driven by propulsion units that are either 100% battery electric or powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, or hybrids or rechargeable hybrids.

To achieve this goal, Peugeot will accelerate the launch of electric and electrified models in 2023: the 3008 and 5008 will be the first vehicles in the Stellantis Group to receive an all-new 136 bhp hybrid powertrain, capable of lowering their fuel consumption by 15%. And, as well as launching the Peugeot E-308 saloon and E-308 SW estate, the Brand will be offering a new version of its E-208 model – the best-selling electric model in France since the beginning of the year.

Building on the technology of the E-308, a new 115 kW/156 electric motor (+15% power) and a new generation battery, in addition to a series of measures which, from 2021, have significantly improved its energy efficiency, the new Peugeot E-208’s range can even exceed 400 km. The electric efficiency is exceptional, with a value of just 12.0 kWh/100 km (useful energy/WLTP range), a benchmark among B-segment electric vehicles.

This new Peugeot E-208 will be at the Peugeot stand.

Peugeot 9X8: the competition, a laboratory for electrifying future models

One of the star attractions on the Peugeot stand will also be the Peugeot 9X8 HYBRID HYPERCAR, the innovative car entered in the Le Mans Hypercar category of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) since July. In 2023, Peugeot and the 9X8 will be at the exceptional event of the 100th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

With its unprecedented fluidity, its feline appearance and its hybrid engine (twin-turbo V6 with 707 bhp at the rear and electric motor with 272 bhp at the front), the Peugeot 9X8 is a laboratory for the electrification of Peugeot’s road models. Starting with the Peugeot 508 PSE, also present on the stand in its SW version: developed by the same team that created the Peugeot 9X8, it is powered by a hybrid engine combining efficiency and high performance (360 bhp), and equipped with an electrified all-wheel drive for exceptional driving pleasure.

Visit Hall 3 to test drive the Peugeot e-EXPERT HYDROGEN with fuel cell

An intriguing zero-emission electrification technology that is perfectly suited to heavy-duty commercial vehicles, the hydrogen fuel cell is already offered on Peugeot’s mid-size commercial vehicle, the E-EXPERT HYDROGEN. The great advantage is that it is possible to fill up with hydrogen in three minutes, giving you a fully electric range of several hundred kilometres, independently of any time spent recharging a battery.

The fuel cell experts will be available on a dedicated stand in Hall 3, and it will be possible to test drive a Peugeot E-EXPERT HYDROGEN for 30 minutes around the Porte de Versailles in the company of a brand Genius.

With a range of 400 km, 100 kW of power and 260 Nm of torque, the Peugeot e-EXPERT HYDROGEN can carry up to 1,000 kg of payload in a cargo volume of 6.1 m3.

The Peugeot e-Streetzone 100% electric scooter for the first time on the Peugeot stand

On the Peugeot stand in Hall 4, and next to a Peugeot e-Solutions information wall dedicated to the services offered by the Brand to users of its electrified vehicles, visitors will also be able to take a look at the new electric scooter from Peugeot Motorcycles: the Peugeot e-Streetzone.

Demonstrating that Peugeot is extending its electrified mobility offer even to two-wheelers, bicycles and scooters, the Peugeot e-Streetzone will be available in two versions, with one or two batteries, the latter offering up to 112 km of range in ECO mode.

With its removable batteries, the Peugeot e-Streetzone can be quickly and easily recharged from any household socket. Thanks to its proven chassis and handling, the Peugeot e-Streetzone from Peugeot Motorcycles is the ideal vehicle for getting around in city centres.

Celebrity events not to be missed!

During the public days of the Motor Show, Peugeot will also give visitors the opportunity to meet some of its prestigious friends and partners on the stand in Hall 4:

TUESDAY 18 OCTOBER afternoon, it will be the drivers of the Peugeot 9X8, Jean-Eric Vergnes, Paul di Resta and Mikkel Jensen who, between a few media requests, will make themselves available for the fans.

WEDNESDAY 19 OCTOBER afternoon, rugby fans will be able to meet the Stade Toulousain players on the Peugeot stand; Antoine Dupont, named best player in the world in 2021, will also be there! The Stade Toulousain players have been wearing the Peugeot emblem on their shirts since 1996. They have won 7 French Champions titles and 5 European Champions titles under these colours, with a double in 2021.

THURSDAY 20 OCTOBER afternoon, Diane Leyre, Miss France 2022, will be at the Lion Brand stand.

Virtual visit for all: a digital and immersive experience at the Peugeot stand

As not everyone will be able to travel to Paris to attend the Motor Show, Peugeot will offer everyone a digital and immersive experience of its stand, with the added bonus of exclusive and innovative content.

As soon as they arrive on the LeSalon.Peugeot.fr platform, users will find themselves in a reception hall decorated in the colours of the Peugeot stand at the Paris Motor Show.

They will then be able to choose to navigate freely between different worlds (New, Sport, Electric, Range), or be guided through their visit in a completely new way via an exclusive audio guide that changes according to their choices. A different way of visiting the Motor Show and (re)discovering Peugeot without leaving your armchair.

SOURCE: Stellantis