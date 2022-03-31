Peugeot and Silver Star Auto assembly production kicks off in Ghana

The Silver Star Auto assembly plant inaugurated on March 25th in Tema, Ghana, produces in SKD the Peugeot 3008 from now onwards and will produce sooner the all-new LCV 1-ton pickup Peugeot LANDTREK

The Silver Star Auto assembly plant inaugurated on March 25th in Tema, Ghana, produces in SKD the Peugeot 3008 from now onwards and will produce sooner the all-new LCV 1-ton pickup Peugeot LANDTREK. Silver Star Auto is the exclusive commercial partner of PEUGEOT and Citroën Brands in Ghana, to import and distribute their models. This new industrial partnership between Peugeot and Silver Star Auto contributes to the internationalization of Peugeot and enhances its image and presence in Africa.

The start of production of the Peugeot 3008, the globally acclaimed SUV, at the Silver Star Auto assembly plant, inaugurated on March 25th, marks a new milestone in the partnership of Peugeot with Silver Star Auto in Ghana. The all-new assembly plant homes in dedicated zones the production lines of Peugeot models. Its initial production capacity in SKD (Semi-Knock Down) amounts to 4,500 cars annually. The factory located in Tema (Accra area), Ghana is owned by Kalmoni Family.

After a commercial partnership that started in 2019, Silver Star Auto imports and distributes a diverse range of Peugeot models that respond to various mobility needs: the SUV 2008, 3008, 5008, the sedan 301 and 508 and the LCV Pick-Up (800 kg segment, assembled in Tunisia). Each model embodies the Peugeot values: Allure, Emotion and Excellence, which represent sharp design, intuitive driving pleasure and uncompromising quality.

With over 25 years of experience, Silver Star Auto has a strong heritage and presence in the Ghanaian automotive market with nationwide service outlets that meet the sales and after-sales needs of Peugeot clients.

Linda JACKSON, CEO of Peugeot: “We are thrilled with the evolution of our partnership with Silver Star Auto. The production of the Peugeot 3008, and soon of the LANDTREK Pickup, in their assembly plant will support employment and localization in Ghana. This partnership contributes to the internationalization of Peugeot, which is one of my priorities for the coming years”.

Samir CHERFAN, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to announce a new milestone with Silver Star Auto as we enter in a new phase in our partnership that will contribute to the growth of the automotive industry in Ghana. We see tremendous potential and opportunity for our brands in the country, and are looking forward to serving customers with the most suitable mobility solutions”.

Mr. Asad NAZIR, CEO of Silver Star Auto, said: “We are proud to start assembling Peugeot vehicles in GHANA in our Silver Star Auto plant. The Peugeot brand has a very high quality offering, with vehicles that are efficient, affordable, and are built with enhanced safety features. We are committed at Silver Star Auto to deliver vehicles that meet the expectations of today’s knowledgeable, demanding and discerning customers.”

SOURCE: Peugeot