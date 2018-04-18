Peugeot 3008 SUV wins gold in Car of the Year category in the Auto Express Driver Power Survey

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has added to its collection of accolades and scooped gold in the ‘Car of the Year’ and ‘Mid-Size SUV’ categories in the Auto Express 16th Driver Power survey.

Driver Power is the UK’s largest and most in-depth automotive customer satisfaction survey, with participation from more than 80,000 UK car owners. The owners ranked the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV as the best performing Mid-Size SUV in five of the nine Driver Power judging categories: Exterior; Practicality & Boot Space; Ride & Handling; Safety Features and Reliability & Build Quality.

The victory did not stop there as the 3008 SUV was rated as the best vehicle in the ‘Exterior’ category and the ‘Safety Feature’ category, across all of the vehicle classes.

Since it launched in late 2016, the 3008 SUV has been a huge success for the PEUGEOT brand, with 350,000 sold worldwide and 23,000 in the UK. It demonstrates the latest technology with the state of the art PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, which offers a more intuitive and engaging driving experience with a compact multi-function steering wheel, 12.3” head-up digital instrument display and 8.0” capacitive touchscreen with Mirror Screen® functionality, comprising: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and Mirror Link®.

In addition, the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has a five star NCAP safety rating and offers a host of safety features as standard on all trim levels, including: AEBS – Automatic Emergency Braking System, CDS – Dynamic Stability Control and ASR – Electronic Anti-skid System and a Driver Attention Alert System.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief of Auto Express and Carbuyer said: “This is a fantastic result for PEUGEOT and the 3008 SUV. It’s a car that has already won multiple awards from both Auto Express and Carbuyer, and now owners have confirmed what we’ve been saying all along – it’s a great car that’s really satisfying to own.”

Wesley Lang, Senior Research Manager at Driver Power, commented: “The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV is the best performing Mid-Size SUV in five of the nine Driver Power judging categories: Exterior; Practicality & Boot Space; Ride & Handling; Safety Features; and Reliability & Build Quality. The 3008’s performance proves that SUVs can excel in many judging categories long thought to be the domain of smaller vehicles. What is especially notable is that overall the 3008 SUV ranks third in Ride & Handling and fifth in Reliability & Build Quality across all ranked vehicles.”

David Peel, Managing Director at PEUGEOT UK, said: “It is an outstanding achievement for the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV to have won gold in the Car of the Year and Mid-Size SUV categories in the UK’s largest car satisfaction survey. With the addition of these two accolades, the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has now won an incredible 45 awards globally since launch.

“In a segment with fierce competition, these accolades are especially meaningful as they are decided by our valued customers and are a real testament to the hard work and innovation of our talented teams of designers and engineers. I’d like to thank Auto Express and the entire Driver Power team for their support and hard work in bringing such a valuable survey to the industry.”

To find out more about the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV, please visit: http://www.peugeot.co.uk/showroom/3008/suv/

