Peugeot 3008 SUV wins again at the Fleet world Honours

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has added to the growing list of awards it has accumulated since its launch in January 2017 by winning ‘Best Medium SUV of the Year’ in the 2018 Fleet World Honours. This is the second year running that the 3008 SUV has won its category, having been named ‘Best Crossover’ in 2017. The award was presented at the 2018 Fleet World Honours ceremony held at the RAC Club in London’s West End earlier today.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Fleet World Editor Alex Grant said, “Few sectors are as fiercely competitive, or highly desirable, as this. But the 3008 brings a lot to the table; distinctive and modern styling, an intuitive but incredibly stylish interior, and competitive petrol and diesel engines to suit all sorts of users. It’s also great to drive, and excellent value.”

PSA Group Fleet Director Martin Gurney said, “For the 3008 SUV to be recognised for two years in succession in the Fleet World Honours shows the strength of its appeal to the Fleet sector. The crisp, modern design and low emissions engine range are just what Fleets are looking for.”

As JATO Dynamics stated recently, PEUGEOT 3008 SUV sales soared by 555 per cent to almost 167,000 across 27 Western European countries in 2017, its first year on sale in the UK. Here, sales were responsible for more than 10 per cent of that total, reaching almost 18,000 during the year.

