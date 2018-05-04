Peugeot 3008 SUV takes Crossover of the Year title at Honest John Awards

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has been named’ Crossover of the Year’ at the Honest John Awards 2018.

The awards recognise the cars that have been the most popular with the readers of HonestJohn.co.uk, over the past 12 months. This accolade is the latest victory for the 3008 SUV, which was voted the overall ‘Car of the Year’ in Auto Express’ Driver Power Survey last month.

Honest John praised the 3008 SUV for its impressive high tech interior, which offers a more intuitive and engaging driving experience through PEUGEOT’s unique i-Cockpit®. The i-Cockpit® comes with a compact multi-function steering wheel, 12.3” head-up digital instrument display and 8.0” capacitive touchscreen with Mirror Screen® functionality comprising, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and Mirror Link®.

Dan Powell, Managing Editor of Honest John, said: “The PEUGEOT 3008 is one of the very best Crossovers on sale, with its high tech cabin, efficient engines and outstanding value striking a winning chord with the readers of HonestJohn.co.uk. Over the past 12 months its popularity has grown immensely and it’s fantastic to see it crowned ‘Crossover of the Year’.”

David Peel, Managing Director at PEUGEOT UK, said: “Winning the ‘Crossover of the Year’ at the Honest John Awards is another exceptional achievement for the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV. As a vehicle that has taken the segment by storm, the 3008 SUV has won 45 awards globally and we’re very delighted to add this title to the collection of accolades it has won.”

A success since it launched in 2016, the 3008 SUV has sold 350,000 vehicles worldwide and 28,000 in the UK.

To find out more about the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV, please visit: http://www.peugeot.co.uk/showroom/3008/suv/

