Peugeot 108 line-up gets new colours and features

PEUGEOT has unveiled a range of new features for the PEUGEOT 108 by introducing exciting colours, features and trims which are set to boost its desirability further still. The 108 model range has five trim levels and is priced from £9,225 OTR.

First to catch the eye are two new striking metallic paint options – Green Fizz and Calvi Blue – available on Allure & Collection models.

The sharp design of the PEUGEOT 108 Allure has been further enhanced by the addition of a Raven Black roof and gloss black door mirrors, appealing to customers looking for a compact car with a sporty personality. Additionally, the Green Fizz retractable electric fabric roof has been launched to guarantee stylish motoring.

In addition, a new economical Euro 6.2 engine has also been introduced: the 1.0L 72 and the 1.0L 72 2-tronic. PEUGEOT is committed to reducing emissions and the new engine line up carries CO 2 figures that are between 1g/km and 2g/km lower than the outgoing engines.

The interior of the PEUGEOT 108 has been revised with a new exciting trim line up:

Trim Level Available as standard on: White Square Jusa Allure and TOP! Allure Green Square Jusa Collection and TOP! Collection

*Depending on exterior colour* Blue Square Jusa Collection and TOP! Collection

*Depending on exterior colour*

Technology enhancements include a new and improved capacitive colour touchscreen with Mirror Screen®, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto connectivity, putting functionality at the driver’s fingertips. Mirror Screen® allows the driver to display compatible apps on the 7″ touchscreen and manage them using the vehicle controls. The touchscreen is available as standard on Active trim level and above and comes with DAB Digital radio, USB / 3.5 mm Jack for external audio devices and gloss black surround.

Further improvements to the PEUGEOT 108’s safety technology come in the form of Active City Brake and Lane Departure Warning System options, which now feature a traffic sign recognition system. This technology is available on the Allure and Collection trim level as an option, priced at £480 (incl. VAT).

The PEUGEOT 108 is available to purchase with Just Add Fuel®, PEUGEOT’s innovative finance package which offers three years’ insurance for up to three drivers, car tax, warranty, road side assistance and routine servicing – all for one fixed monthly price. To find out more about the PEUGEOT 108 and Just Add Fuel®, please visit: http://www.peugeot.co.uk/showroom/108/hatchback/

