Petrol powers up as Škoda adds new 1.5 TSI 150ps act engine to the octavia range

ŠKODA is expanding its petrol engine line-up and meeting strong demand for petrol power with the addition of a new 1.5 TSI engine to the Octavia range. Available to order now, the new four-cylinder 1.5 TSI unit develops 150PS and features Active Cylinder Management (ACT) and common rail direct injection.

A substantially updated version of the existing 1.4 TSI unit, it develops 250 Nm of torque from just 1,500 rpm and is packed with a host of new technologies designed to boost efficiency and performance.

Available on SE, SE Technology and SE L models, the engine features a new, fully-variable, map-controlled oil pump, and a polymer-coated first main crankshaft bearing and more efficient indirect intercooling unit with improved cooling performance.

The ACT system was first introduced to the ŠKODA range on the new Superb, and is activated between 1,400 and 4,000rpm, at a torque of between 25 and 100Nm and speeds of up to 70mph. If the driver presses the accelerator pedal hard, both cylinders begin to work again automatically. The cylinder shut-down has no effect on the smooth running of the engine and the mechanical switchover processes take place within one camshaft rotation. Depending on engine speed this takes between just 13 and 36 milliseconds. Accompanying interventions in ignition and throttle position smooth the transition.

Equipped with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, customers preferring the convenience of an automatic can opt for a seven-speed DSG that replaces the six-speed unit offered with the 1.4 TSI engine.

Like all ŠKODA petrol engines, the new 1.5 TSI engine combines exceptional fuel efficiency with strong performance and low CO 2 emissions. In manual hatch form, the Octavia 1.5 TSI returns 57.7mpg on the combined cycle and has CO 2 emissions of just 113g/km. When specified with DSG, the 1.5 TSI also returns 57.7mpg and emits 114g/km of CO 2 . Estate models return 55.4mpg (Manual) and 56.5mpg (DSG) and emit 116g/km and 115g/km respectively.

In terms of performance, the new engine can sprint from rest to 62mph in as little as 8.2 seconds (manual hatch version) and has a top speed of up to 136mph.

Prices for Octavia models equipped with the new 1.5 TSI 150PS ACT engine range from £19,830 for the SE Hatch version, to £24,315 for the SE L Estate model. Order books are open now.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.