Peterbilt’s complete EV lineup showcased at ACT Expo

Peterbilt Motors Company will showcase its entire lineup of production battery electric commercial vehicles during ACT Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center from May 9-12th. Peterbilt is leading the charge in zero-emissions technology with the industry’s most complete product lineup available for order right now. The Model 579EV, Model 520EV and Model 220EV are optimized for their respective local pickup and delivery, drayage, short regional haul and refuse applications.

In addition to seeing Peterbilt’s full lineup of electric vehicles on the show floor, a Model 579EV will also be available as part of ACT Expo’s Ride & Drive program on May 10 and 11th during select times.

Peterbilt Director of Product Planning and Strategy, Andy Weiblen, will participate in the “The Current Landscape of Autonomous Commercial Vehicles” Breakout Session May 11th in Room 103 from 9:00 – 10:15am.

SOURCE: Peterbilt