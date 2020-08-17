Peterbilt wins two prestigious Manufacturing Leadership council awards

Peterbilt Motors Company received two prestigious Manufacturing Leadership Awards from the National Association of Manufacturers in recognition of the Plant’s leadership in manufacturing and Peterbilt’s efforts in diversity. Peterbilt was awarded Operational Excellence Leadership for its Night Shift Production initiative and for Talent Management as a result of the Peterbilt Women’s Initiative (“PBWin”), a part of Peterbilt’s Diversity Council.

“Peterbilt is proud to be recognized for our ongoing initiatives to optimize our manufacturing processes while continuing to build the industry’s highest quality trucks,” says Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Diversity is a cornerstone of our success at Peterbilt and I’m excited to see our PBWin team be recognized for their outstanding efforts.”

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor a wide range of leading companies throughout many industries and Peterbilt is honored to join the list of 2020 winners.

SOURCE: Peterbilt