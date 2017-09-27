Peterbilt medium-duty trucks benefit from weight savings, improved versatility, productivity with Spicer S140 drive axle from Dana

Weighing up to 100 pounds less than competitive axles, the Spicer S140 drive axle delivers greater payload and improved fuel economy. It is available in a range of ratios from 3.31 to 6.50:1, supporting medium-duty pick-up and delivery trucks as well as municipal and utility vehicles. This axle also improves accessibility and versatility with up to one inch of additional ground clearance.

“Weight restrictions often affect payload capacity for medium-duty trucks making city deliveries. By removing weight from the design, original-equipment manufacturers can help truck owners add more freight to improve productivity and increase profitability,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. “The Spicer S140 drive axle was designed to significantly reduce weight, resulting in a superior solution with an excellent performance history for reliability and durability.”

The Spicer S140 drive axle provides a quieter and smoother ride with best-in-class GenTech™ extra-quiet gearing to diminish noise, vibration, and harshness issues. With 50 percent fewer components and six fewer pints of lubricant required than any other axle in its class, maintenance costs have also been reduced.

Dana will display the Spicer S140 drive axle in booth 2430 at the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle show this week as part of a comprehensive lineup of driveline technologies and other solutions for the commercial-vehicle industry.

