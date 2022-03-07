Peterbilt highlights versatility of new trucks at ATA TMC Show

Peterbilt will showcase its latest on-highway New Model 579 equipped with the EPIQ MAX aerodynamic package alongside a zero-emission, battery electric Model 579EV at the 2022 American Trucking Associations Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida

“The TMC Annual Meeting is a great opportunity for us to connect with many loyal customers and showcase our latest products and services,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt assistant general manager sales and marketing. “Fleet executives and their teams attend TMC to learn the latest industry insights in fleet performance and uptime, and those conversations enable us to highlight how our current portfolio delivers excellent performance and can contribute to greater profitability for their businesses.”

The New Model 579 with the EPIQ MAX package on display is the most aerodynamic and fuel-efficient Peterbilt as a result of the new exterior design, PACCAR MX-13 engine and PACCAR TX-12 transmission. The New Model 579 features many innovative technologies including a class-leading 15” Digital Dash Display, Digital Vision System, TPMS as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including collision mitigation, lane departure warning and predictive cruise control.

Also on display is the Model 579EV with a fully integrated, all-electric powertrain designed for optimal weight distribution and performance, making it ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery and last mile operations. When used in conjunction with a recommended DC fast-charger, the state-of-the-art, high-energy, density battery packs recharge in as quick as 3.5 hours.

SOURCE: Peterbilt