Peterbilt highlights versatility of new trucks at ATA MCE show

Peterbilt Motors Company will display its versatile lineup of new trucks at American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Management Conference and Exhibition (MCE) show in Nashville, TN October 23-26.

The centerpiece of Peterbilt’s booth is the flagship New Model 579 UltraLoft. Designed and engineered to be the most technologically advanced truck Peterbilt has ever built, the New 579 is also the most aerodynamic and fuel-efficient thanks to the new exterior design featuring a new sloped hood and optimized aero components, as well as the new 2021 PACCAR MX-13 and MX-11 engines and PACCAR TX-12 transmission. Improved comfort has drivers feeling right at home on the road with a 10% quieter cab and sleeper, additional storage, a new smart steering wheel and an improved Bluetooth microphone. Highlighting the New 579’s innovative technologies is a class-leading 15-inch Digital Dash Display, delivering all the information drivers need in a clean, intuitive interface. In addition, the New 579 features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) providing drivers the latest safety technologies in the form of collision mitigation, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist (LKA), and the Digital Vision System, which provides drivers vastly enhanced, camera-enabled vision around the truck at all times including at night and during inclement weather.

Peterbilt will also display the fully battery electric Model 579EV, ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery and last mile operations. Peterbilt is leading the charge in zero-emissions technology with the industry’s most complete product lineup optimized for their respective applications: the Model 579EV, Model 520EV and Model 220EV. Peterbilt’s complete fleet of EVs are available for order right now with customers already out on the road accumulating real world miles.

Rounding out the booth is a Model 536 van body configuration representing Peterbilt’s lineup of New Medium Duty trucks. Designed to deliver seamless body integration for customers needing Class 5-8 applications, the new 2.1m cab is wider inside than the previous generation cab with room for 3 adults to seat comfortably. Stair-style steps and knurled grab handles make getting into and out of the truck easy. The best-in-class interior features 6.1 cu ft of storage space, 3 cup holders and a dash layout with available space for optional gauges, switches and ram mounts. A fully integrated 7-inch digital display relays key information like systems check, trip summary, PTO functions, ADAS and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) at a glance.

