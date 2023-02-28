Peterbilt highlights aerodynamics & advanced technology at TMC

Peterbilt will showcase its Model 579 with the EPIQ® MAX aerodynamic package and its zero-emission, battery electric Model 579EV at the 2023 Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida February 27 – March 2

Peterbilt will showcase its Model 579 with the EPIQ® MAX aerodynamic package and its zero-emission, battery electric Model 579EV at the 2023 Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida February 27 – March 2.

The Model 579 features a 15” digital dash display and is equipped with the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, designed to lower the driver’s workload, enhancing overall safety and uptime. It also includes integrated, high-definition camera and radar technology to enable features like overspeed alerts, collision mitigation, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.

Peterbilt has the widest lineup of electric vehicles in the industry with three configurations available for short and regional haul, pickup and delivery and refuse applications. The Model 579EV displayed at TMC features a fully integrated, all-electric powertrain designed for optimal weight distribution and high-performance, making it ideal for regional haul, port and drayage applications.

To learn more visit Peterbilt at Booth # 1107 at TMC and here.

SOURCE: Peterbilt