Peterbilt EV Operating Cost Calculator wins prestigious Communicator Awards

Peterbilt Motors Company is proud to announce the EV Operating Cost Calculator has been awarded the prestigious Award of Distinction from the international Communicator Awards.

Founded over 30 years ago the Communicator Awards is a leading international awards program dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication. The Peterbilt EV operating cost calculator won for its user experience as a powerful tool for prospective customers to evaluate the Total Cost of Ownership of a Peterbilt Model 220EV, 520EVor 579EV on a per mile (on-highway applications) or per hour basis (vocational applications).

“We strive to give our customers the information they need to make the best decisions when it comes to adding EV trucks to their fleet, and to see our EV operation cost calculator win this prestigious award is a strong recognition for our teams’ hard work,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt assistant general manager Sales and Marketing.

Since its launch in March the EV operating cost calculator has played an integral part in the decision-making process for many companies as they are investigating adding Peterbilt EV models to their fleets. The EV operating cost calculator’s clean interface and detailed summary outlines total electric costs and operating cost per vehicle once the customer has loaded the necessary variables such as mileage per year, electricity cost, vehicle price, charging stations, rebates and other expenses such as annual maintenance and insurance.

“Peterbilt offers the most complete line of EVs available in the industry. Combining our advanced vehicles with the charging infrastructure solutions provided by PACCAR Parts, Peterbilt delivers a turnkey solution to adding Peterbilt EVs to your fleet,” added Woodall.

SOURCE: Peterbilt