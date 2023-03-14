Peterbilt displays rugged & versatile vocational lineup at CONEXPO

Peterbilt Motors Company will display its lineup of heavy duty and medium duty vocational trucks, as well as an electric vehicle at CONEXPO March 14-18, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center

Visit Peterbilt booth #S62139 in the South Hall to experience the following trucks on display:

Model 567 Ready-Mix Configurations

Model 548 Crane Configuration

Model 520 Road Striper Configuration

Model 537 Service Truck Configuration

Model 220EV Bucket Truck Configuration

