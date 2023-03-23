Peterbilt delivers Model 579EVs to Truck King

Peterbilt Motors Company and PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease) have partnered together to deliver two Model 579EV Day Cabs to Truck King, a Dallas-area trucking company, for use in its local line-haul operations.

Denton, TX, March 22, 2023 – Peterbilt Motors Company and PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease) have partnered together to deliver two Model 579EV Day Cabs to Truck King, a Dallas-area trucking company, for use in its local line-haul operations. Truck King operates 65 trucks in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex hauling components used in manufacturing for local companies.

Truck King’s Model 579EV’s will be used for daily delivery routes between PACCAR’s Dynacraft facility in McKinney and Peterbilt’s Denton manufacturing plant. This is an ideal route for electrification success due to its urban environment operation and optimum range requirements. Their drivers will also appreciate the Model 579EV’s smooth and strong acceleration, quiet operation and superior comfort.

“We are committed to customer success and productivity and are pleased that Truck King chose to partner with Peterbilt as their provider of electric trucks. Our integrated approach and ability to offer a full suite of services for electric vehicles, industry-leading service and maintenance is unmatched,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR vice president and Peterbilt general manager.

Peterbilt, PacLease and Dynacraft are proud their collaborative work allowed them to meet the needs of Truck King to excel their business and take a step together for the future adoption of electric vehicle technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peterbilt and PacLease to incorporate battery electric trucks into our fleet,” said Cole Smith, President and CEO of Truck King. “We look forward to putting these trucks into operation right away and realizing the productivity and benefits associated with EVs.”

Peterbilt leads the commercial EV industry with the widest lineup of electric vehicles, with three configurations available for regional haul, pickup and delivery and refuse applications. Peterbilt provides leading services and support for customers adding EVs to their fleets, helping integrate EVs seamlessly into ongoing operations to deliver low cost of ownership and zero-emissions performance. Peterbilt’s dedicated team helps identify the best configuration for customer operations, locate available incentives and choose from the wide selection of PACCAR chargers and infrastructure solutions to make EVs a reality for their business.

SOURCE: Peterbilt