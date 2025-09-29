Peterbilt delivers first Model 567 built in Canada to Environmental 360 Solutions

Peterbilt is proud to announce the delivery of its first Model 567 built at the PACCAR manufacturing facility in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, Canada, to Environmental 360 Solutions

Peterbilt is proud to announce the delivery of its first Model 567 built at the PACCAR manufacturing facility in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, Canada, to Environmental 360 Solutions. The expanded production capability demonstrates Peterbilt’s ongoing efforts to build Canada-made trucks for Canadian customers.

“Peterbilt’s flexible manufacturing strategy enables us to manufacture trucks locally in the markets in which they are sold. In Canada, we are able to expand from manufacturing medium duty trucks to now include Model 567s and other heavy duty vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the future as demand increases,” said Tina Albert, assistant general manager, operations for Peterbilt. “We’re proud to build Peterbilt trucks in Canada to meet the needs of our Canadian customers,” added Albert.

This Canadian Model 567 was built for Environmental 360 Solutions (E360), headquartered in Ontario. This “Made in Canada” milestone reflects the dedication of our Canadian Sales and Sainte-Thérèse teams, whose commitment to excellence continues to meet the highest standards of quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. Expanded production capacity at this facility will enhance Peterbilt’s ability to meet growing demand while supporting the Canadian economy and showcasing the strength of local manufacturing talent.

“As a trusted Canadian environmental management company, taking delivery of the first Peterbilt Model 567 built in Sainte-Thérèse represents a proud milestone for us, especially as Quebec accounts for 37% of our business,” said Danny Ardellini, founder & CEO of Environmental 360 Solutions. “We are extremely excited about this milestone. Investing in Canadian-manufactured vehicles and partnering with Peterbilt reflects our core values: combining expertise, innovation and a practical, can-do approach in everything we do. The Model 567 is the best solution for our operational needs.”

As demonstrated by this significant achievement, Peterbilt remains committed to investing in its people, products and production capabilities across North America.

SOURCE: Peterbilt