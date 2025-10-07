Peterbilt celebrates 100,000th Model 567 with delivery to WM

Peterbilt celebrated a major milestone with the delivery of its 100,000th Model 567 presented to WM (Waste Management) at the company’s Denton, Texas manufacturing facility

Peterbilt celebrated a major milestone with the delivery of its 100,000th Model 567 presented to WM (Waste Management) at the company’s Denton, Texas manufacturing facility. WM is a long-standing fleet customer that has relied on Peterbilt trucks for performance, safety and reliability.

The Model 567 is a versatile vehicle designed for robust heavy- and severe-duty configurations. It offers maximum durability, fuel efficiency and uptime for all applications, including refuse.

“Reaching the 100,000th Model 567 milestone is a major achievement and we’re proud to recognize WM as the recipient of this special truck,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “WM’s trust in Peterbilt highlights our ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique business needs of our customers.”

WM, North America’s largest provider of comprehensive environmental services, continues to prioritize reliable, high-performance vehicles to support its extensive operations.

“We’re honored to accept the 100,000th Peterbilt Model 567,” said Todd Poste, vice president of Supply Chain and chief procurement officer at WM. “Our partnership with Peterbilt and Rush Refuse Systems has been instrumental in helping us deliver on our mission of environmental responsibility and operational excellence. We look forward to continuing this relationship as we drive toward a more sustainable future.”

Rush Refuse Systems has played a critical role in supporting WM’s fleet business through trusted customer service combined with strategic investments in parts availability and service expertise.

“Delivering the 100,000th Peterbilt Model 567 is a tremendous milestone, and we are honored to share it with WM, one of our most valued and long-term customers,” said Rusty Rush, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Rush Enterprises. “As the market share leaders in the Refuse industry Peterbilt and Rush Enterprises are proud of our partnership that drives innovation and provides total solutions for customers like WM who lead the way in the industry.”

“The 100,000th Model 567 delivery reflects manufacturing excellence and a legacy of class and outstanding performance Peterbilt is known for,” Montero added.

